Bangladesh govt tightens its spending further

FE REPORT | Published: December 15, 2022 08:48:22 | Updated: December 15, 2022 10:04:47In the wake of adverse global economic situation, the government has further cut its spending from the national budget for the current fiscal year (FY).The finance division in a notification issued on Wednesday stated that the spending on some cases will remain totally suspended and it will be lowered on some other areas.According to the notification, spending on land acquisition under the operating budget will remain totally suspended.Also, no more fresh notification of award (NoA) will be issued under the 'building and establishment' sector while not more than half of the funds allocated in the budget can be spent for NoAs already issued.Moreover, spending will remain totally suspended in case of procurement of computers, furniture, and other instruments, the notification added.It also noted that funds allocated for these purposes cannot be transferred to other sectors or no fund can be transferred to these sectors from other sectors.As the Russia-Ukraine war in late February has led to global economic crises, the government's earnings from home and abroad fell significantly, forcing it to cut spending, including suspension of implementation of a large number of projects.Earlier, the government has suspended foreign tours of its employees and restricted imports of gas and oil for power generation, among others, to mitigate the pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves.