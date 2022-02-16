Bangladesh Govt disburses Tk 2,700cr for incentives on remittance, exports

BI Report || BusinessInsiderPublished: 22:45, 16 February 2022 Update: 22:50, 16 February 2022Photo illustration: Business Insider BangladeshThe Finance Division on Wednesday disbursed Tk 2,700 crore to pay for cash incentives on remittance, jute and other exports.: in Bangladesh 1 Crore = 10 Million monetary units, Tk. 2700 crore is Tk. 27 Billion = US$ 314 million).Of the total disbursed amount, Tk 1,200 crore would be paid for incentives on inward remittances at a rate of 2.5 percent for the November-January period of the fiscal 2021-22.Another Tk 1,200 crore would be spent for incentives on exports of readymade garments, frozen foods and leather goods of the same period. The incentive rates for these exports are between 2 percent to 20 percent.The remaining Tk 300 crore would be paid for incentives on exporting jute and jute goods.The fund was released in favour of the Bangladesh Bank that would distribute the cash incentives among the recipients.The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will release the latest remittance update of inward remittances sent by the non-residents Bangladeshis (NRBs) through different banks.Finance Division officials said that they had disbursed some Tk 4,000 crore in cash incentive for inward remittance in FY21.Bangladesh received $1,704.45 million in remittances in January 2022, which is $73.79 million more than in December 2021.The remittance inflow through the legal channel gained regained momentum in January as the government raised the incentive from 2 percent to 2.5 percent.On top of that, some banks also provided an additional 1 percent to attract remittance through the particular banks, as per the central bank report.Bangladesh received a record $24.77 billion in FY21 through the banking channel as the transaction through other channels came down due to suspension of international flight operation caused by Covid-19 pandemic.Earlier on January 1, the government announced the raising of incentive rate on inward remittance to 2.5 percent to migrants sending money through legal channels.According to the Finance Division, they disbursed more than Tk 5,000 crore last fiscal year to pay for cash incentives on RMG, frozen food, leather goods and jute and jute goods exports.On other hand, the single-month export earnings in January this calendar year recorded over 41 percent growth to $4.85 billion year-on-year riding on the readymade garment (RMG) amid the pandemic.Bangladesh fetched $3.43 billion from merchandise shipments in January last year.The January 2022 earnings also surpassed the target set for the month by 19.73 per cent, according to provisional data released by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).