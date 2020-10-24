Bangladesh government seeking Tk 4,000 crore loan from World Bank to buy corona vaccine

24 Oct, 2020Bangladesh has sought a কোটি 500 million loan from the World Bank to buy the Covid-19 vaccine. If you take 75 rupees per dollar, the amount in Bangladeshi rupees is 4,250 crore rupees.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has called on the World Bank's Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schaefer, to provide quick and equitable loans to Bangladesh on the basis of population.This information was given in a press release sent from the Ministry of Finance on Saturday (October 24). As part of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting-2020, a virtual meeting was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. The Bangladesh delegation and the World Bank's South Asia Vice President Hartwig Schaefer attended the virtual meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the Finance Minister thanked the World Bank for its continued support for the overall development of Bangladesh. He sought the co-operation of Mr. Hartwig Schaefer for providing loan assistance for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine and for taking the necessary steps to provide quick and equitable loan disbursement to Bangladesh, the third most populous country among the IDA countries in terms of population.The Finance Minister also lauded the timely and timely initiatives taken by the World Bank to tackle the Kovid-19 epidemic. In this context, he mentioned the issue of providing সহায়তা 100 million loan assistance to Bangladesh to deal with Covid-19 expeditiously. The World Bank also assured that the issue of Bangladesh must be viewed positively.