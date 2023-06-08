Bangladesh government seeking clarification from MEA on ‘Akhand Bharat’ map in new Parliament building​

Please know that the independent Bengal Sultanate was was not a continuous entity from 1203 AD to about 1503 AD when the Delhi Mughals completely subjugated Bengal.



If it is Daud Khan Karrani, it was in about 1575 that he lost a war somewhere near Subarnarekha river in Orissa and was captured by the Mughal troops under Khan-Khan Munaim (?) Khan. He was later decapitated and his head sent to Delhi.



Isa Khan Afghan and his descendants fought for a few more years. Another local lord Kheaja Osman Khan lost a Great War in Uhar of Mymensingh or Sylhet.



He lost after an arrow hit one of his eyes. He died later. His sons cut off his head and buried it in one mountain and the body in another to disallow his head not to be sent to Delhi. It was 1603 AD .



This was the last war between Delhi Mughal and the Pathan forces of Bengal. Bengal became a Province of Mughal Hindustan and Shaikh Islam Khan was appointed the Subedar by Emperor Jahangir.



Daud Khan Karrani was the last independent King of Bengal. By the way, I have a relative whose family title is Karrani and he used to dislike it without knowing the background. Now, he is happy after I explained about Karrani.