Bangladesh government seeking clarification from MEA on ‘Akhand Bharat’ map in new Parliament building

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Feb 3, 2015
Bangladesh government seeking clarification from MEA on ‘Akhand Bharat’ map in new Parliament building​

Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had last Friday clarified that the mural depicted the spread of the Mauryan period in Indian history​

June 07, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - NEW DELHI
Kallol Bhattacherjee
KALLOL BHATTACHERJEE
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told journalists in Dhaka that the Awami League government is in the process of seeking clarification from India regarding the map that has drawn protest from Nepal and Pakistan. File

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told journalists in Dhaka that the Awami League government is in the process of seeking clarification from India regarding the map that has drawn protest from Nepal and Pakistan. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Government of Bangladesh has instructed its mission here to contact the Ministry of External Affairs about the “Akhand Bharat” map placed in the new Parliament building.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told journalists in Dhaka that the Awami League government is in the process of seeking clarification from India regarding the map that has drawn protests from Nepal and Pakistan as it shows the spread of ancient Indian kingdoms from the west to the east of the subcontinent that covers present-day India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Mr. Alam’s remarks came two days after the Leader of the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party described the mural as a “threat to the freedom and sovereignty of Bangladesh”.

“There is widespread anger over the map. There is no doubt about its installation. However, for further clarification, we have asked the mission in Delhi to speak to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to find out what their official explanation is,” said Mr. Alam who was quoted in Dhaka Tribune.

The mural was part of the elements on display in the new parliament building that was dedicated to the nation on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Resolve is clear’​

The new item drew attention after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked saying “Resolve is clear - Akhand Bharat” indicating that the Government of India wishes to create a geographical unit resembling the mural.

Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had last Friday clarified that the mural depicted the spread of the Mauryan period in Indian history and said, “The mural in question depicts the spread of the Ashokan empire and the idea of a responsible and people-oriented government he adopted and propagated. That’s what the plaque in front of the mural says.”

Mr. Bagchi’s clarification came soon after former Prime Minister of Nepal Baburam Bhattarai criticised the map which depicted Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha as part of the ancient Indian landmass.

Mr. Alam acknowledged Mr. Bagchi’s comment and said the mural does not depict a political reality and shows a cultural spread saying, “The mural depicts the journey of people. there may be cultural similarities, but it has nothing to do with politics.”

Pressure on Hasina​

The explanation from Mr Alam shows growing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the opposition that has cornered her over the electricity crisis which has escalated after the largest thermal power station in Bangladesh stopped functioning on Monday. Bangladesh has stopped purchasing coal because of a shrinking dollar reserve. The dollar crisis has deepened against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and also because of the Bangladeshi economy’s reliance on imports.

Earlier Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, General Secretary of the BNP on Sunday had expressed concern over the mural and said, “Displaying Bangladesh as part of the undivided map of any other country is a threat to the country’s independence and sovereignty.” The mural was also criticised by Hasanul Haq Inu, an alliance partner of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to Mr. Alam’s remarks.
 
B

bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
The BAL govt is just fooling the BD population by printing this unworthy news in the newspapers.

BAL has already inserted BD into MHABHARAT. This is a long-term BAL plan to subjugate BD into Indian slavery.

Jay Greater Hind!!!
 
saif

Sep 4, 2006
The BAL govt is just fooling the BD population by printing this unworthy news in the newspapers.

BAL has already inserted BD into MHABHARAT. This is a long-term BAL plan to subjugate BD into Indian slavery.

Jay Greater Hind!!!
They can never subjugate us. Let's wait until the percentage of Assam's Muslim population reaches 50%. A new strategic game will begin.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
I predicted this in the South Asian thread if everyone remembers.

That said - this is an eyewash more than anything else, to placate the rabble ....
 
bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
Lets install the Bengal Sultanate map in BD parliament
vexru1vuidr91.png
Please know that the independent Bengal Sultanate was was not a continuous entity from 1203 AD to about 1503 AD when the Delhi Mughals completely subjugated Bengal.

If it is Daud Khan Karrani, it was in about 1575 that he lost a war somewhere near Subarnarekha river in Orissa and was captured by the Mughal troops under Khan-Khan Munaim (?) Khan. He was later decapitated and his head sent to Delhi.

Isa Khan Afghan and his descendants fought for a few more years. Another local lord Kheaja Osman Khan lost a Great War in Uhar of Mymensingh or Sylhet.

He lost after an arrow hit one of his eyes. He died later. His sons cut off his head and buried it in one mountain and the body in another to disallow his head not to be sent to Delhi. It was 1603 AD.

This was the last war between Delhi Mughal and the Pathan forces of Bengal. Bengal became a Province of Mughal Hindustan and Shaikh Islam Khan was appointed the Subedar by Emperor Jahangir.

Daud Khan Karrani was the last independent King of Bengal. By the way, I have a relative whose family title is Karrani and he used to dislike it without knowing the background. Now, he is happy after I explained about Karrani.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Feb 3, 2015
The BAL govt is just fooling the BD population by printing this unworthy news in the newspapers.

BAL has already inserted BD into MHABHARAT. This is a long-term BAL plan to subjugate BD into Indian slavery.

Jay Greater Hind!!!
Other countries(Nepal, Pakistan) protested this map on Indian parliament. But Lhendup Hasina's chamcha is seeking clarification from Indian foreign ministry, so that they can parrot the whatever excuse replied to them to the people of Bangladesh and sooth the public anger directed against BAL govt. and it's master.
 
surmabhopali

Jan 31, 2023
Faltu hue and cry on false news .
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Feb 3, 2015
Please know that the independent Bengal Sultanate was was not a continuous entity from 1203 AD to about 1503 AD when the Delhi Mughals completely subjugated Bengal.

If it is Daud Khan Karrani, it was in about 1575 that he lost a war somewhere near Subarnarekha river in Orissa and was captured by the Mughal troops under Khan-Khan Munaim (?) Khan. He was later decapitated and his head sent to Delhi.

Isa Khan Afghan and his descendants fought for a few more years. Another local lord Kheaja Osman Khan lost a Great War in Uhar of Mymensingh or Sylhet.

He lost after an arrow hit one of his eyes. He died later. His sons cut off his head and buried it in one mountain and the body in another to disallow his head not to be sent to Delhi. It was 1603 AD.

This was the last war between Delhi Mughal and the Pathan forces of Bengal. Bengal became a Province of Mughal Hindustan and Shaikh Islam Khan was appointed the Subedar by Emperor Jahangir.

Daud Khan Karrani was the last independent King of Bengal. By the way, I have a relative whose family title is Karrani and he used to dislike it without knowing the background. Now, he is happy after I explained about Karrani.
1503 AD is before Mughal era. Babur founded Mughal rules in Delhi at 1526 AD. It could be 1603 AD as mentioned in your 4th paragraph.
 
bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
1503 AD is before Mughal era. Babur founded Mughal rules in Delhi at 1526 AD. It could be 1603 AD as mentioned in your 4th paragraph.
Sorry, 1503 is a typing mistake. It is 1603 AD when Akber is dead and Jahangir is the new Emperor.

However, Western Bengal including Jessore, and Orissa have already under Mughal control before that.

The war between Bengal and Mughal Delhi continued for 30 years. The wars between these two rivals actually went on for many years before, but this time it continued for a long 30 years that ended in 1603.
 

