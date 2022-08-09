Bangladesh government instructs TV channels not to use the word ‘Indigenous’ when referring to ethnic tribes.

Replacing the word “Adivasi”, three words have been added [in the constitution]: tribe, minority ethnic clans and ethnic group. But is it mentioned anywhere in the constitution that the word Adivasi can no longer be used? If mentioned, will it be considered contempt of the constitution or treason? How reasonable is it to order not to use the word Adivasi (indigenous) in talk shows or in print and electronic media until the issue is resolved?