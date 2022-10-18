Bangladesh government denies Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event to save dollars

Imran Khan said: Bangladesh government denies Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event to save dollars Click to expand...

The very kind GoB of Hasina Bibi has allocated and already disbursed. This money cannot be recovered now.The reserves are $7 billion below what the official reserve figure shows. It is now about $30 billion, and the govt is borrowing $4.5 billion from the IMF. It is obvious that BD has little dollars in its reserves.So, where is the money for a Bollywood actor?