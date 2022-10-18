What's new

Bangladesh government denies Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event to save dollars

Bangladesh government denies Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event to save dollars​


Actress was scheduled to perform at an event organised by Women Leadership Corporation



Published: October 18, 2022 11:00 Bloomberg



Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Image Credit: ANI
The Bangladesh government denied a Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event in the capital Dhaka in a bid to save dollars as part of austerity measures.

Fatehi, known for her work in the Indian film industry, wasn't granted permission "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves," according to a notice issued by Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday. Fatehi was scheduled to dance and hand out awards at an event organized by the Women Leadership Corporation.



The ministry referred to the central bank's restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which slipped to $36.33 billion as of Oct. 12 - enough to cover roughly four months of imports - from $46.13 billion a year earlier.

Fatehi, who comes from a Moroccan-Canadian family, made her debut in Hindi films in 2014, according to the IMDb website.

The International Monetary Fund is preparing to send its first negotiation mission to Bangladesh later this month to open talks with the government on loans the country has sought, according to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF.



The reserves "are still at a comfortable level, but the direction has been going down," she said at a media briefing on Oct. 13. The IMF is discussing an economic program that will "contain measures to stabilize the economy and to avoid a further downturn in the economy."

Bangladesh government denies Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event to save dollars

Actress was scheduled to perform at an event organised by Women Leadership Corporation
Why not pay her Rupees instead? Why always dollars for neighbors? This infatuation with dollars is ridiculous.
 
Bangladesh government denies Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event to save dollars
The very kind GoB of Hasina Bibi has allocated and already disbursed $7 billion to the party cronies under the head of the Economic Development Fund or EDF. This money cannot be recovered now.

The reserves are $7 billion below what the official reserve figure shows. It is now about $30 billion, and the govt is borrowing $4.5 billion from the IMF. It is obvious that BD has little dollars in its reserves.

So, where is the money for a Bollywood actor?
 

