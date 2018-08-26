Bangladesh gets huge response from Canada garment expo

Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG) industry has received huge response from international buyers by participating in a mega exposition in Canada. reports BSS.A total of 17 RMG factories and exporters from Bangladesh participated in the three-day event titled “Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC)”.The fair was held at International Center in Toronto, Canada from August 20 to 22 under the guidance of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh.The Bangladeshi participants in the mega expo, a global platform for exhibition of fashion design, clothing and textile products by companies across the globe, were governed by the Ministry of Commerce and the High Commission of Bangladesh in Canada.Mizanur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada, Shakil Mahmud, Commercial Councilor, Masuk Shikder, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh, Anup Kumar Saha, Director, EPB and a large number of industry stakeholders attended the fair and took part in seminars and discussions.Lusine Fashion Ltd, Desh Garments Ltd, Needle Fashion Bangladesh Ltd, Meek Sweater Ltd, RP Fashion Ltd, SATCO Bangladesh, DK Group of Industries, Sahab Fashion Ltd and Habah Fashion Ltd participated from Bangladesh.Bangladesh garment and textile entrepreneurs also participated in various seminars and discussions on the sidelines of the expo.Besides, issues like compliance as per Accord and Alliance guidelines, investors next destination towards Bangladesh, infrastructural improvement,policy and procedures to do business in Bangladesh, tax benefits and low production cost, availability of experienced workforce, investmentopportunities in Bangladesh for investors and supply chain management for apparel buyer were highlighted at the exposition.Over 500 manufacturers from 30 countries participated in the exhibition, while a big number of North American buyers including Walmart, American Eagle, GAP, Hagar Canada, FDJ Canada , Tesco and many others visited the expo.“Bangladesh participated in the exhibition with a vision of building relationships between buyers and suppliers through exchanging views among themas well as sharing the ideas and technology of new fashion and innovation,” an EPB official said.Similar fair will be arranged in Miami, USA from May 20 to 23, 2019 to connect with American buyers and suppliers, the organisers announced.Industry sectors including textiles, home textiles and fabrics every year gather at ATSC in Toronto since 2016. In the first event, the expo attracted more than 1800 visitors and 165 exhibitors.The event creates an opportunity for the industry people to meet hundreds of international manufacturers, touching the fabrics and fashions first-hand, andhearing directly from industry leaders at one convenient destination.