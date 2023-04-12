What's new

Bangladesh gets back 75 decimals of disputed land on Naogaon border after 50 years

Bangladesh gets back 75 decimals of disputed land on Naogaon border after 50 years​

Bangladesh got back the ownership of about one acre of land after four decades in a peaceful way



Dhaka Tribune
Abdur Rouf Pavel, Naogaon
Published: April 12, 2023 11:14 PM | Last updated: April 12, 2023 11:14 PM


After nearly 50 years, Bangladesh got back about 75 decimals of disputed land and some additional land on the Naogaon border, thanks to the initiative of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has been obstructing Bangladeshi farmers since 1977 from cultivating the land — located at Ramchandrapur under Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon district, inside Bangladesh territory, some 100 yards from border pillar 257/20-R.

The disputed area is under the jurisdiction of Agradigun BOP of BGB Patnitala Battalion.

A flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF at the battalion commander level on the call of Patnitala Battalion (14 BGB) near border pillar 257/20-R from 11am to 1:15pm on Wednesday.

During the flag meeting, land surveyors of Bangladesh and India scrutinized various documents of the disputed land and also conducted survey work in presence of the two battalions' commanders. After the surface survey, it appeared that the disputed land is in the territory of Bangladesh. In this regard, the BSF Battalion Commander assured that the results of the survey will be communicated to Bangladesh very quickly through a letter, Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin said.

Finally, both commanders expressed their determination to work together to ensure the safety of the frontier people and maintain peace and order along the border.

Through Wednesday's flag meeting, Bangladesh got back the ownership of about one acre of land after four decades in a peaceful way.

However, the flag meeting ended amicably with the decision that neither side could occupy the said land until the approval of the Indian authorities.

Patnitala Battalion (14 BGB) Commanding Officer Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin led an 8-member BGB member delegation, while Commandant of India's Patiram battalion (164 BSF Battalion) Sanjay Kumar Mishra led a 6-member BSF delegation and land officials of India and Bangladesh were present at the time.

Bangladesh gets back 75 decimals of disputed land on Naogaon border after 50 years

