Bangladesh gets another 5.5 mln doses of Sinopharm vaccine

DHAKA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Thursday received a new batch of Sinopharm vaccines from China, a day after it got a batch of China-aided Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines.Abu Zaher, chief health coordinator at Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, received the consignment at the airport.Health ministry spokesperson Maidul Islam Prodhan told journalists that the plane of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 5.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 1:40 a.m. local time Thursday.Bangladesh's vaccination drive is currently running smoothly in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere, largely thanks to China's continued vaccine support.Bangladesh launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive in January to contain the pandemic that has spread across the country.The Bangladeshi government halted administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine after India banned vaccine exports.In June, the vaccination drive resumed in parts of the country with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem