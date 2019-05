Speaking on the increasing trend of import of textile products, convener of ITF, Prabhu Damodharan said, “Bangladesh's overall exports to India during July-April of the current fiscal, 2018-19, has increased by an astounding 53 per cent to touch US $1.07 billion. Data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) shows, Bangladesh earned $ 701.56 million during the same period of the last financial year.”



According to him, a major contributor to this has been from the readymade apparel sector. He said, "India has lost nearly Rs 7500 crore worth of garment business to its neighbour. It would have created an additional 6,000 jobs in the spinning sector, 500 jobs in the processing sector, one lakh jobs in the garment sector and another 40,000 jobs in the printing and embroidery sector of the textile value chain."

