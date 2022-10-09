What's new

Bangladesh Furniture fair offers huge discounts

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,759
4
34,866
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

Five-day show ends tomorrow


Star Business Report

Sun Oct 9, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 9, 2022 12:06 AM

The furniture fair with more than 180 stalls of companies such as Regal Furniture, Hatil, Akhtar Furnishers, Navana Furniture, Partex Furniture, Nadia Furniture and Brothers Furniture is offering free home deliveries and discounts of up to 25 per cent. Photo: Amran Hossain

1665291800515.png


After a two-year gap for the pandemic, an annual National Furniture Fair kicked off in Dhaka last Thursday with manufacturers trying to woo customers with free home deliveries and discounts of 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

Organised by Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association under the management of Design and Technology Center, this 17th edition of the five-day fair is open at the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

There are 182 stalls of 34 organisations, including Regal Furniture, HATIL, Akhtar Furnishers, Navana Furniture, Partex Furniture, Nadia Furniture and Brothers Furniture.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director at Pran-RFL Group, which exports products under its Regal Furniture brand, said they were offering discounts of up to 20 per cent and free home delivery.

"We manufacture furniture for all segments of customers at affordable prices," he said, adding that Regal Furniture was displaying office and home furniture at the fair.

The organisers said one aim of the event was to increase exports.

Export of furniture from the country has increased at a significant rate.

Furniture worth of $190.36 million was exported in fiscal year 2021-2022, 38.87 per cent higher than that in the previous year.

Currently, Bangladesh exports furniture to India, Nepal, the US, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Europe.

Talking to The Daily Star, Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of HATIL, one of the leading exporters, said their target was more about promoting the furniture sector through the display of new products of unique designs.

Industry insiders believe the combined annual sale of home and office furniture by both the organized and non-organized (informal) sectors was currently at around Tk 26,000 crore.

In contrast, it was only Tk 6,700 crore in 2012 according to a European Union report.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
DID YOU KNOW: Which countries use ‘Made in Bangladesh’ furniture?
Replies
3
Views
569
fizahydraulic1
F
rainbowrascal
Bangladesh imposes additional tariffs on various products to reduce imports
Replies
2
Views
265
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
BB implements Tk 250b loan package for small entrepreneurs
Replies
4
Views
342
Bilal9
Bilal9
313ghazi
China Keen to Tap Into Pakistan’s Furniture Industry
Replies
0
Views
470
313ghazi
313ghazi
B
Hong Kong-based company Campvalley to invest $54m in BEPZA
Replies
0
Views
284
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom