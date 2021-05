Bangladesh framing India-like rules to administer tariff preferences

SYFUL ISLAM | Published: May 08, 2021 09:18:40 | Updated: May 08, 2021 14:49:34Bangladesh is enacting new customs rules to administer all the tariff preferences given under various bilateral, regional and multilateral pacts, officials have said.Meanwhile, Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem told the FE on Friday that the NBR's move to prepare the rules is constructive, as Bangladesh is going to sign a good number of preferential and free trade deals in the coming days."But the structure, followed in preparing the proposed rules, aims at containing duty evasion, which is not supportive of the spirit of preferential trade deals."Instead, Mr Moazzem suggested transforming the proposed rules into the duty waiver framework."The proposed rules may pose barrier to any initiative for creation of preferential and free trade areas, unless changed properly."The NBR needs to review the revenue structure of the countries, with which Bangladesh may sign trade deals in future, before incorporating such customs rules.Otherwise, while signing trade deals in future, Bangladesh will have to change the customs rules repeatedly upon request form the counterpart nations, he added.NBR Member Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman told the FE on Friday that such rules are under formulation to check exploitation of the tariff preference benefit, if any."India has prepared such rules. We are also following them."Mr Rahman said the way India checked Bangladeshi goods in the name of examining rules of origin, Dhaka is now preparing the similar checking instrument."We are advancing lawfully," he mentioned.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- @Homo Sapiens and @bluesky bhais looks at this.Is this a better step?