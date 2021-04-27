Bangladesh Forex reserve nears $45b on higher remittance

Forex reserve nears $45b on higher remittance
The country’s foreign exchange reserve has reached near $45 billion mainly due to a slowdown in import payments following the fresh spike in Covid-19 infections and surge in remittance ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest...
www.newagebd.net
Forex reserve nears $45b on higher remittance
Staff Correspondent | Published: 23:22, Apr 27,2021
The country’s foreign exchange reserve has reached near $45 billion mainly due to a slowdown in import payments following the fresh spike in Covid-19 infections and surge in remittance ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festivals of the Muslims.
With a remittance inflow of $1.59 billion in the first 22 days of April, the country has fetched a record $20.19 billion in remittance till April 22 of 2020-2021, with more than two months in hand till the end of the fiscal year.
The reserve increased to $44.7 billion on April 27, meaning that it grew by around $1.09 billion in the last 22 days.
Given the increased public movement and economic activities before imposition of fresh restrictions on movement, the reserve pile-up slowed down and the reserve dropped to $43.61 billion on April 5 after reaching $44.05 billion on February 28.
The central bank had slowed down the purchase of the greenback from local banks in the last couple of months as demand for the currency was on the rise along with the growing volume of imports during the period.
The BB data showed that the country’s import payments increased by 1.91 per cent to $37.07 billion during the period under consideration against $36.37 billion payments in the same period of FY20.
BB officials, however, said that import had dropped significantly following the fresh spike in Covid-19 infections and imposition of restrictions on movement from April 14.
The country’s reserve started to pile up in June 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 8 and the subsequent imposition of movement restrictions, causing economic activities to come to a standstill.
When economic activities almost came to a halt, the surge in remittance inflow compelled the BB to purchase the greenback heavily from the local market to keep the dollar rate stable at around Tk 84.8.
As a result, the reserve reached the $34-billion, $35-billion and $36-billion marks in June and reached the $42-billion mark in just six months.
The reserve has risen by around $11 billion since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country to reach around $45 billion on Tuesday.