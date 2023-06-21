Bangladesh foreign exchange reserve crossed the $30 Billion mark after it had fallen below the level on 25 May.

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month​

The reserve currently stands at $30.02bn as of Wednesday.A central bank high official said the rise in the reserve was a reflection of increased remittance.Many banks now had enough dollars to make smooth LC (letter of credit) payments, he added.Between 1-20 June, $1.53bn had entered the country as remittance. In the same period last year, this figure stood at $1.10bn.In the Fiscal Year 2022-23, the Bangladesh Bank sold $13.43bn from the reserves.The sales are usually used to fund government LC payments and procure essential goods.After the government paid $1.1 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union, or ACU, for March and April, the had reserves fell to $29.7 billion on 8 May.It rose again on 10 May, reaching $30.36 billion which was $29.78 billion just a day ago.Bangladesh Bank data from 25 May shows that the reserve fell again to $29.96 billion.