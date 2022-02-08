Black_cats
Bangladesh FM proposes contact farming deal to South SudanBangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka | Published: 13:42, Feb 08,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/162175/bangladesh-fm-proposes-contact-farming-deal-to-south-sudan
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen meets with a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by its deputy minister of foreign affairs Deng Dau Deng at the state Guest House Padma, on Monday. --- BSS photo
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has proposed to strike deals to South Sudan on different areas including contract farming on agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, saying that it could be mutually beneficial.
He also suggested signing agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passport, promotion and protection of investment, cooperation in trade and bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.
The foreign minister came up with the proposal while a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by its deputy minister of foreign affairs Deng Dau Deng met him at the state Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Monday evening.
During the meeting it was agreed that draft agreements from Bangladesh side would be forwarded to the South Sudanese side for their consideration.
The South Sudanese delegation was also comprised of Deputy Minister of Defense, Secretary, Trade and Industry and other high officials.
The both sides discussed various matters of existing bilateral relations between the governments of Bangladesh and South Sudan.
Momen suggested that both countries may establish co-operation in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and ICT.
He informed that South Sudan could get ships and barges fabricated in Bangladesh through joint collaboration.
The South Sudanese side expressed appreciation for Bangladesh's engagement in South Sudan in infrastructure building and rehabilitation areas apart from participation in peacekeeping there.
The visiting delegation particularly underlined the scope of co-operation between the two the countries in health, education, IT and ICT, social development, agriculture, education, climate change and UN peace-keeping areas.
It may be mentioned that Bangladesh contingents are deployed in the UN peacekeeping Mission in UNMISS in South Sudan.
The South Sudanese deputy foreign minister said that Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in peace-keeping missions in South Sudan are playing a valuable role in maintaining peace and security in the area.
Bangladesh foreign minister proposed that the South Sudanese government may send military officers at the peace training institute of Bangladesh and also at our military academies.
Both sides identified that co-operation may be established in sectors like dredging and river management.
Momen requested the South Sudanese side to extend support for solution of the Rohingya crisis through safe and dignified return of the Rohingya populations to their homeland.
The delegation also called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at his office in the afternoon.
A dinner was hosted in honour of the visiting South Sudanese delegation at State Guest House Padma.
The South Sudanese delegation is scheduled to meet with Bangladesh Agriculture, Commerce and Industries ministers.
They are also due to visit agricultural projects, nursing institutions and few manufacturing industries in Bangladesh.
The tour marks the first ever such high-level bilateral visit from South Sudan to Bangladesh which comprises several high-level dignitaries.
Published on 06:20 PM, February 08, 2022
South Sudan ready to lease land to Bangladesh: Razzaquehttps://www.thedailystar.net/news/b...dy-lease-land-bangladesh-razzaque-2957296?amp
South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek met Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Collected
Star Business Report
African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.
South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek placed the proposal in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Dhaka today.
Malek also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in agricultural production, processing and marketing in the central African country, according to a press release of the agriculture ministry.
Speaking in the meeting, Razzaque said Bangladesh will send an expert team to identify specific areas of cooperation in this regard.
The team will comprise various experts including agricultural researchers, scientists and workers, he said.
After the meeting, Razzaque told reporters that South Sudan has more than six lakh square kilometres of land. "Most of its land is fallow, non-cultivated. There is a possibility of producing many crops by bringing this huge area under agricultural production," he said.
The issue of cultivating crops on leased land of the South Sudan government has been under discussion for a long time, he said.
Many private entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have also expressed interest and the government is also considering the matter seriously, he added.
"We will send an expert team to see what crops can be grown in South Sudan and how the land can be brought under cultivation," he said.
Specific initiatives will be taken on the basis of the report of the expert team. "I would like to invite those who want to invest in the private sector. The government will take initiative in these matters including sending workers," he said.