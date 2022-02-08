What's new

Bangladesh FM proposes contact farming deal to South Sudan

Bangladesh FM proposes contact farming deal to South Sudan​

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka | Published: 13:42, Feb 08,2022

https://www.newagebd.net/article/162175/bangladesh-fm-proposes-contact-farming-deal-to-south-sudan

162175_112.jpg

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen meets with a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by its deputy minister of foreign affairs Deng Dau Deng at the state Guest House Padma, on Monday. --- BSS photo

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has proposed to strike deals to South Sudan on different areas including contract farming on agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, saying that it could be mutually beneficial.

He also suggested signing agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passport, promotion and protection of investment, cooperation in trade and bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

The foreign minister came up with the proposal while a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by its deputy minister of foreign affairs Deng Dau Deng met him at the state Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Monday evening.

During the meeting it was agreed that draft agreements from Bangladesh side would be forwarded to the South Sudanese side for their consideration.

The South Sudanese delegation was also comprised of Deputy Minister of Defense, Secretary, Trade and Industry and other high officials.

The both sides discussed various matters of existing bilateral relations between the governments of Bangladesh and South Sudan.


Momen suggested that both countries may establish co-operation in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and ICT.

He informed that South Sudan could get ships and barges fabricated in Bangladesh through joint collaboration.

The South Sudanese side expressed appreciation for Bangladesh's engagement in South Sudan in infrastructure building and rehabilitation areas apart from participation in peacekeeping there.

The visiting delegation particularly underlined the scope of co-operation between the two the countries in health, education, IT and ICT, social development, agriculture, education, climate change and UN peace-keeping areas.

It may be mentioned that Bangladesh contingents are deployed in the UN peacekeeping Mission in UNMISS in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese deputy foreign minister said that Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in peace-keeping missions in South Sudan are playing a valuable role in maintaining peace and security in the area.

Bangladesh foreign minister proposed that the South Sudanese government may send military officers at the peace training institute of Bangladesh and also at our military academies.

Both sides identified that co-operation may be established in sectors like dredging and river management.

Momen requested the South Sudanese side to extend support for solution of the Rohingya crisis through safe and dignified return of the Rohingya populations to their homeland.

The delegation also called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at his office in the afternoon.

A dinner was hosted in honour of the visiting South Sudanese delegation at State Guest House Padma.

The South Sudanese delegation is scheduled to meet with Bangladesh Agriculture, Commerce and Industries ministers.

They are also due to visit agricultural projects, nursing institutions and few manufacturing industries in Bangladesh.

The tour marks the first ever such high-level bilateral visit from South Sudan to Bangladesh which comprises several high-level dignitaries.

Published on 06:20 PM, February 08, 2022

South Sudan ready to lease land to Bangladesh: Razzaque​

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/b...dy-lease-land-bangladesh-razzaque-2957296?amp

south_sudan.jpg

South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek met Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Collected

Star Business Report

African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.

South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek placed the proposal in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Dhaka today.

Malek also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in agricultural production, processing and marketing in the central African country, according to a press release of the agriculture ministry.

Speaking in the meeting, Razzaque said Bangladesh will send an expert team to identify specific areas of cooperation in this regard.

The team will comprise various experts including agricultural researchers, scientists and workers, he said.

After the meeting, Razzaque told reporters that South Sudan has more than six lakh square kilometres of land. "Most of its land is fallow, non-cultivated. There is a possibility of producing many crops by bringing this huge area under agricultural production," he said.

The issue of cultivating crops on leased land of the South Sudan government has been under discussion for a long time, he said.

Many private entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have also expressed interest and the government is also considering the matter seriously, he added.
"We will send an expert team to see what crops can be grown in South Sudan and how the land can be brought under cultivation," he said.

Specific initiatives will be taken on the basis of the report of the expert team. "I would like to invite those who want to invest in the private sector. The government will take initiative in these matters including sending workers," he said.
 
I think South Sudan has really bad health administration, There was also a famine there as late as 2007.

But there are food production opportunities, although not completely devoid of risk.

www.jubamonitor.com

Green Horizon food security project raises wellbeing of Jebel Ladu communities while growing crops to appease South Sudan’s hunger crisis

More than 2.5 million hectares of land in South Sudan have been acquired mainly by international investors since 2006 This story was made possible with support from InfoNile and Pulitzer
www.jubamonitor.com www.jubamonitor.com
 
This is great opportunity they should etbalish military bases there and develope a small zone that is bengal overseas territory... You will have to secure your own security which gives room for military bases
 
Species said:
African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.
Can someone tell me why Bd needs land in other unknown countries when its uneducated people cannot properly cultivate the country's own land and there is no factory to produce agriculture machines?

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country. By HT Auto Desk Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM Commercial vehicle maker Ashok...
defence.pk

Only China with an intelligent huge population and machine-producing technologies is capable to do so.
 
bluesky said:
Can someone tell me why Bd needs land in other unknown countries when its uneducated people cannot properly cultivate the country's own land and there is no factory to produce agriculture machines?

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country. By HT Auto Desk Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM Commercial vehicle maker Ashok...
defence.pk

Only China with an intelligent huge population and machine-producing technologies is capable to do so.
Simple, BD can not really undertake industrial scale farming because we are a nation of small scale landholders. Land reforms with a view to acquiring large tracts of farmland for such purpose will lead to undesirable social upheaval. BD is not a communist country, it can not create forced collective farms like china implemented.

Barring your ususal nonsense of BD can not do this and that the fact is BD is one of the largest global producer of agri products and has achieved self sufficiency and has skilled manpower in this sector that it can deploy overseas.

This is a venture that offers great possibilities.
 
mb444 said:
Simple, BD can not really undertake industrial scale farming because we are a nation of small scale landholders. Land reforms with a view to acquiring large tracts of farmland for such purpose will lead to undesirable social upheaval. BD is not a communist country, it can not create forced collective farms like china implemented.
Do not write the usual bullshits in answer to my posts. Where did I say about socialism or collective farmland and other bullshit in my post? So, refrain from talking nonsense.

mb444 said:
Barring your ususal nonsense of BD can not do this and that the fact is BD is one of the largest global producer of agri products and has achieved self sufficiency and has skilled manpower in this sector that it can deploy overseas.

This is a venture that offers great possibilities.
Why do you talk about ventures in other countries when our people cannot cultivate their own land in a scientific way? Farmers depend upon Chinese or Indian products even for small agriculture machines. There are not even small power tillers in the farmers' houses.

Why should I speak good of BD where people like you are born who deal with lies and fabrications? Do something positive and then brag, idiot!! Talking big does not make a country big.

China has a huge number of agri people, agriculture machinery, technologies and huge money to invest in Africa. They are in almost every country for mining there.

BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.

And here you are talking BD is the father of agriculture. Have you suddenly arrived from Mars? Stop imports and talk big, idiot!!
 
bluesky said:
Do not write the usual bullshits in answer to my posts. Where did I say about socialism or collective farmland and other bullshit in my post? So, refrain from talking nonsense.


Why do you talk about ventures in other countries when our people cannot cultivate their own land in a scientific way? Farmers depend upon Chinese or Indian products even for small agriculture machines. There are not even small power tillers in the farmers' houses.

Why should I speak good of BD where people like you are born who deal with lies and fabrications? Do something positive and then brag, idiot!! Talking big does not make a country big.

China has a huge number of agri people, agriculture machinery, technologies and huge money to invest in Africa. They are in almost every country for mining there.

BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.

And here you are talking BD is the father of agriculture. Have you suddenly arrived from Mars? Stop imports and talk big, idiot!!
Bhai ekhaney oneker onek rokom moter parthokko thaktey parey, hater panch angool shoman hoina.

Uni apnar thekey kichhu byaparey beshi jantey paren and vice versa. Apnar mot shobaikey shundorbhabey bujhiye bolen.

Galagali korar ki dorkar bhai? Shompriti bojai rakhen, matha thanda rakhen.

Also saying this to other Bangladeshi posters, we come here for fun, let's keep the atmosphere fun.

Our tone should not be so aggressive, unless with Sanghis and their aggressive behavior.
 
Species said:
African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.

South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek placed the proposal in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Dhaka today.

Malek also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in agricultural production, processing and marketing in the central African country, according to a press release of the agriculture ministry.

Speaking in the meeting, Razzaque said Bangladesh will send an expert team to identify specific areas of cooperation in this regard.

The team will comprise various experts including agricultural researchers, scientists and workers, he said.

After the meeting, Razzaque told reporters that South Sudan has more than six lakh square kilometres of land. "Most of its land is fallow, non-cultivated. There is a possibility of producing many crops by bringing this huge area under agricultural production," he said.

The issue of cultivating crops on leased land of the South Sudan government has been under discussion for a long time, he said.

Many private entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have also expressed interest and the government is also considering the matter seriously, he added.

"We will send an expert team to see what crops can be grown in South Sudan and how the land can be brought under cultivation," he said.

Specific initiatives will be taken on the basis of the report of the expert team. "I would like to invite those who want to invest in the private sector. The government will take initiative in these matters including sending workers," he said.

www.thedailystar.net

South Sudan ready to lease land to Bangladesh: Razzaque

African country South Sudan wants to lease its vast fallow land to Bangladesh for producing crops.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
BD's advances in agriculture are being recognized now. Once a land of famines is now self-sufficient in agricultural production. What a turnaround!
 
bluesky said:
BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.
Small country with huge population! Why do you believe that Bangladesh can feed it's 180 million population without importing? Although we have fertile land , still it's not enough to produce all necessary agricultural good for such huge amount of people.

So yes taking land lease in South Sudan, we can make our own food and import dependency will be reduced!

So what's wrong if Bangladesh take lease land from South Sudan? For agriculture? It will reduce the burden on our own land!

Could you please elaborate things without throwing tantrum?
 
bluesky said:
Can someone tell me why Bd needs land in other unknown countries when its uneducated people cannot properly cultivate the country's own land and there is no factory to produce agriculture machines?

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country. By HT Auto Desk Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM Commercial vehicle maker Ashok...
defence.pk

Only China with an intelligent huge population and machine-producing technologies is capable to do so.
South Sudan has more oil/oil rich/untapped resources and less drinking water ... Christian state, recently separated from mainland Sudan.
 
HAIDER said:
South Sudan has more oil/oil rich/untapped resources and less drinking water ... Christian state, recently separated from mainland Sudan.
They also had a famine just two years ago.

This ain't Kenya or Tanzania...

I'd tread cautiously...
 
bluesky said:
Do not write the usual bullshits in answer to my posts. Where did I say about socialism or collective farmland and other bullshit in my post? So, refrain from talking nonsense.


Why do you talk about ventures in other countries when our people cannot cultivate their own land in a scientific way? Farmers depend upon Chinese or Indian products even for small agriculture machines. There are not even small power tillers in the farmers' houses.

Why should I speak good of BD where people like you are born who deal with lies and fabrications? Do something positive and then brag, idiot!! Talking big does not make a country big.

China has a huge number of agri people, agriculture machinery, technologies and huge money to invest in Africa. They are in almost every country for mining there.

BD people are just an unfit group unable to provide food for their own country and it has to import a huge quantity of agriculture products regularly from India, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia.

And here you are talking BD is the father of agriculture. Have you suddenly arrived from Mars? Stop imports and talk big, idiot!!
You mentioned china. You really should stop talking about things that you do not know anything about. China was also a land of small holders. Its a large country but comparatively has limited arable lands. Mao lead a period of enforced collectavisation and then subsequently machanised farming.

You moan about farmer in BD not having agri tools, this is not so. They have the tools that as small holders they can bear. These things are connected. A farmer with an acre of land can not possibly buy or utilise a tractor effectively.

You also seem to have a memory problem. You keep raising the same point ad infinitum. BD is producing argicultural machinery and in a small scale also exporting them. You can search through this forum as people pointed this same thing out to you when you made these kind of bogus claim in earlier post.
 
mb444 said:
You mentioned china. You really should stop talking about things that you do not know anything about. China was also a land of small holders. Its a large country but comparatively has limited arable lands. Mao lead a period of enforced collectavisation and then subsequently machanised farming.

You moan about farmer in BD not having agri tools, this is not so. They have the tools that as small holders they can bear. These things are connected. A farmer with an acre of land can not possibly buy or utilise a tractor effectively.

You also seem to have a memory problem. You keep raising the same point ad infinitum. BD is producing argicultural machinery and in a small scale also exporting them. You can search through this forum as people pointed this same thing out to you when you made these kind of bogus claim in earlier post.
Please stop personal attacks and bullshitting all the time. There is no relationship between collective farming and agriculture development in S. Sudan by China because its farmers have the expertise to develop agriculture in a modern and scientific way,

Read the excerpt below to grow knowledge in your upper chamber. It lacks cow dung.

"Table II represents the existing total number of manufactured and imported machinery and spare parts in Bogura.
The result shows that the manufactured machines and spare parts were 3925 and 3300. On the other hand, imports were1822 and 2100 in 2017 respectively".

Do the figures prove BD is producing a very high number of machines when it should be producing millions every year? Moreover, I have not seen one power tiller in the country. At least, its uses are not that widespread.

I have seen quite a few tractors working in the fields on rent. In general, the uses of agriculture machines and tools are very low. Farmers cannot just afford them. So, they use traditional homemade tools.

BD is not self-sufficient in producing agriculture machines that should be manufactured in millions every year.

So, with this kind of meager experience why do you think BD farmers are capable to tilt lands in South Sudan? Talk logic, please.
 

