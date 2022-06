​

Bangladesh floods leave 3.5m children needing clean water: UNICEF Fifteen children have drowned in flash floods that swept through Bangladesh with another 3.5 million urgently needing clean drinking water as the risk of waterborne diseases grows, UNICEF's country representative said on Friday. That's a staggering number of children and an increase over the...

Bangladesh floods leave 3.5m children needing clean water: UNICEFFE Team| Published: June 24, 2022 22:31:48 | Updated: June 25, 2022 16:25:08Bangladesh floods leave 3.5m children needing clean water: UNICEFFifteen children have drowned in flash floods that swept through Bangladesh with another 3.5 million urgently needing clean drinking water as the risk of waterborne diseases grows, UNICEF's country representative said on Friday."That's a staggering number of children and an increase over the last couple of days. Huge areas are fully underwater and are disconnected from safe drinking water and food supplies. Children need help right now," Sheldon Yett said.Government and aid agencies have rushed to provide relief including water and other supplies after flash flooding across a quarter of the South Asian nation, reports bdnews24.com.The floods have also disrupted health facilities, shut schools and disrupted malnutrition treatment for hundreds of children, Yett told a briefing in Geneva.Cases of diarrhoea have risen to 2,700 as of the middle of this week, he added.Authorities in Bangladesh and neighbouring India have warned of a risk of a disease epidemic. In total, more than 4.5 million people have been stranded and dozens killed in Bangladesh, many in the worst flooding in the Sylhet region in the northeast for more than 100 years. Read full storyIn the eastern Indian state of Assam, Indian air force helicopters have been deployed to drop food and other supplies to cut-off communities.