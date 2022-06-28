Bangladesh: Flood situation continues to improve.

Flood situation continues to improve​

With the flood waters receding, the miseries of the residents of the char areas in the district have increasedTribune DeskJune 28, 2022 12:06 AMThe overall flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts continued to improve with the fall of the water level in the major rivers, except for the Teesta, across the country.The flood situation in Sirajganj showed signs of improvement on Monday as the water level of the Jamuna River dropped.The river was flowing 65cm below the danger mark at Sirajganj point while 57cm below the danger level at Kazipur point on Monday morning.More than 50,000 people in 38 unions of 5 upazilas on the banks of the Jamuna River were stranded due to the flood.With the flood waters receding, the miseries of the residents of the char areas in the district have increased.Besides, 9,500 hectares of cropland have been damaged due to the floods.Floodwaters in Kurigram are also receding but on the way it revealed several critical problems for the vulnerable population here as thousands of people have lost the means of living a dignified life.Meanwhile, none of the flood victims died of hunger or from lack of medical treatment, which is a big achievement, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.He said that a total of 140 medical teams are providing treatment to flood-hit people in Sylhet district.“The health department,” he said, “is ready to provide medical assistance to the flood victims as the waters have started receding,” he said at a meeting with health officials at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital on Monday.He also claimed that no death has been reported due to lack of medical treatment or for shortage of food in the district. This has been a great achievement, he noted.The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has been asked to form a committee to monitor the country’s overall flood situation and assess the damage caused by the deluge.ADVERTISEMENTThe recommendation came on Monday at the 25th meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the ministry at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman AB Tajul Islam in the chair.The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on the progress of the decisions taken earlier, the recent flood situation in Sunamganj and Sylhet, the government’s steps in the flood-hit areas and the future plan of the ministry on tackling river erosion.What volume of relief materials has been disbursed, assessment of the needs of the flood-affected people to mitigate their sufferings, assessment of the damage caused by the floods and appropriate action after the floods will be the main task of the proposed committee, it said.