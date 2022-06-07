What's new

Bangladesh first South Asian country to launch e-gates

“Immigration in 18 secs”: E-gates open at Dhaka airport

dhaka-gegate.jpg


From now on, passengers with e-passports will be able to complete immigration formalities in just 18 seconds, as e-gates became operational at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka today.

Monirul Islam, additional IGP of Special Branch, and Brigadier General Sadat, director of e-Passport project, were present during the much-awaited launch of e-gates at Dhaka airport.

Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to launch e-gates for e-passports.

A total of 12 e-gates have been installed in the departure area while three at the arrival area of Dhaka airport.

Travellers today went through the e-gates and completed their immigration process within around 18 seconds, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Dhaka airport.

Yesterday, immigration process was successfully completed through e-gate on a pilot basis.

Apart from Dhaka airport, six e-gates each have been set up at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

The government has a plan to set up 50 e-gates gradually at all the airports and land ports across the country under the "E-Passport and Automated Border Control Management Project".

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in June, last year, had inaugurated the first-ever electronic gates at Dhaka airport marking the country's entry into the digital era of travel.

HOW DO E-GATES WORK?

The camera attached to an e-gate will identify the passenger automatically after analysing information from the e-passport chip.

The process will ensure higher security during the verification of travel documents. Global travellers will have a hassle-free experience at the airport.

www.thedailystar.net

