Bangladesh first secretary to India sent back to Dhaka after alleged sex scandal

Bangladesh first secretary to India sent back to Dhaka after alleged sex scandal​

A Bangladesh high commission official was sent back to Dhaka after his alleged involvement in a sex scandal came to light. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against him.​



  • New Delhi
  • January 30, 2022
  • UPDATED: January 30, 2022 13:25 IST
bangladesh-flag-file.jpg

Bangladesh first secretary to India recalled after alleged sex scandal. (File photo)


A Bangladesh high commission official was sent back to Dhaka by the foreign ministry after he was found to be allegedly involved in a sex scandal.

A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against the diplomat by the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

In conversation with Aaj Tak, the Deputy High commissioner of Bangladesh in India, Toufique Hasan said Bangladesh's first secretary (political) in India, Mohammed Saniul Kader, had been sent back to Dhaka after he was found to be allegedly involved in a sex chat with an Indian lady.

Hasan claimed they came to know about the incident through social media which someone had sent to them on January 25.

The Deputy High commissioner said that they have zero tolerance on such issues and it was alleged that Muhammad Saniul Kader was involved in sex chat and sex video. Therefore, he was asked to report on Dhaka as soon as the incident came to notice.

After a primary inquiry, the first secretary, Muhammad Saniul Kader, was asked to report in Dhaka and he was brought back to Dhaka on January 26.

A departmental enquiry has also been initiated by the Bangladesh foreign ministry against Muhammad Saniul Kader.

Bangladesh first secretary to India sent back to Dhaka after alleged sex scandal

A Bangladesh high commission official was sent back to Dhaka after his alleged involvement in a sex scandal came to light. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against him.
Bangladesh diplomat in sex chat recalled​

By Pranab Mondal| Published: 30th January 2022 09:37 AM

A letter issued by Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, assistant secretary (establishment-1) of the Bangladesh foreign ministry on January 18, asked Muhammad Saniul Kader, the first secretary (political), to leave Kolkata within 24 hours and report to the ministry’s Dhaka office. The letter, accessed by this newspaper, asked him to leave all his responsibilities and return as he was transferred to Dhaka.

Confirming the diplomat’s recall, deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan in Kolkata said they had zero tolerance on such matters.

“This is a very sensitive matter and we maintain zero tolerance on such issue. After conducting a preliminary inquiry we released him. Now the investigation is being conducted by our counterparts in Dhaka,” Hasan said.

Kader left India and entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on January 19. India’s Border Security Force officials posted at the Petrapole immigration office said Kader crossed the border around 11.40 am that day.

Sources in the deputy high commission said on January 16 the woman accessed the Facebook page of the high commission and shared the WhatsApp chats and videos of Kader. “She sent the evidence through messenger of the Facebook page,” an official at the deputy high commission said.

He said the issue was brought to the notice of Hasan, who immediately communicated the matter to the foreign ministry in Dhaka. “Our headquarters informed the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka. The PMO took the matter seriously as the issue was very sensitive and asked the ministry to withdraw Kader immediately,” the official said. Kader, he said, refuted the allegation claiming the video was “superimposed.”

This newspaper reached out to Arindam Bagchi, joint secretary XP with India’s ministry of external affairs through a message and an email, but there was no response. Kader was posted at the deputy high commission office here about a year back. He is an officer of the Bangladesh Civil Service.

Bangladesh diplomat in sex chat recalled - The New Indian Express

www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,817
-2
4,394
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maira La said:
Even embassy staff are not safe from Indian cultural influence. :undecided:
Click to expand...
https://dunyanews.tv/amp/english/581255.php
https://archive.pakistantoday.com.p...-kabul-expelled-for-raping-afghan-girl/?amp=1
When they were "exploring" deep cultural relations with the Afghans
Thier dimplomatic staff member was busy raping Afghans

FYI nothing happened ...

The day you start any sort of a relationship with India similar things start happening
Hoard of mafias will come, trying to exploit women anyway they can
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
1,034
0
1,894
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Species said:
Gotta go easy on him. He was merely trying to help an otherwise unsatisfied Indian lady. lol
Click to expand...
This is the average day for BD citizen

looks like the BD diplomats have seen my posts and following my advice (literally posted this yesterday)

Bangladesh keeps outrunning India in per capita GDP race

lol, their funny legends on Maratha. They call it an empire when in fact it was a loose confederacy of some Hindu kingdoms in the deccan. The funniest part is some of those kingdoms even fought against each other while staying within a confederacy! :lol: Even funnier, it was not Mughals but...
defence.pk

i sure hope they dont see my posts about BAF :drag:
 
