Bangladesh finds 10 anti-tank rockets at Satchhari National Park

Habiganj and Sylhet Correspondents, bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-02-03 16:23:27 BdST



The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has recovered ten anti-tank rockets from Satchhari National Park in Habiganj’s Chunarughat Upazila.