Bangladesh female police peacekeepers to guard Congo airport

1601626727511.png


Bangladeshi women peacekeepers have the responsibility to ensure security of Monusco Airport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo run by the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Mission.

The peacekeepers, who are members of Bangladesh Police (BANFPU 1) (Rotation 14), have been assigned the important task, said Bangladesh Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General (AIG-media) Md Sohel Rana, in a press release on Friday.

He said the UN-run airport is a very important facility and the women peacekeepers of Bangladesh Police are very proud to have the responsibility.

Marina Akhter, commander of the rotation, said: "We are carrying out our duties not only on the soil of the country, but also in foreign lands under the flag of the United Nations with great dignity and pride.

"Ensuring security of the Congo airport is definitely a big challenge for us. We are very optimistic that we will succeed this time as well.

"In line with the UN mandate, we have been working tirelessly for peace in Congo," she added.

On September 11, a contingent of the Female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of Bangladesh Police left Dhaka to join the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Monusco of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bangladeshi women peacekeepers tasked with Congo airport security

Police AIG Sohel Rana says the UN-run airport is a very important facility and our women peacekeepers are very proud to have the responsibility
Bangladesh female police peacekeepers to guard Congo airport

The female peacekeepers of the Bangladesh police have been given the responsibility of guarding the Mancuso Airport in DR Congo run by the UN Peacekeeping...
1601626817048.png


1601626838925.png
 
