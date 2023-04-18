Bangladesh exports watermelon for the first time to Malaysia​

What's new

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
16,063
-2
17,327
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Bangladesh`s export sector has opened a new door, with the first shipment of watermelon from the country reaching Malaysia for the first time on Friday (March 17).
Published: 18:20, 17 March 2023 Update: 19:38, 17 March 2023

Photo: Mostafijur Rahman Nasim

Bangladesh's export sector has opened a new door, with the first shipment of watermelon from the country reaching Malaysia for the first time on Friday (March 17).

An air-conditioned container loaded with watermelons from Bangladesh was sent to Malaysia through Chattogram seaport.

Sattar International located in Halishahar of Chattogram exported a total of 13,000 kilogram of watermelon in the first shipment.
Abdul Kayum, owner of Sattar International said that there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi watermelon in Malaysia.

Taking into account the demand, for the first time the initiative was taken. For the past few days, watermelons were collected from farmers of Shibganj upazila in Bogura and to send those to Malaysia.

We would earn 4,000 USD from the first shipment, he added.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,981
-6
1,750
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
4000 USD / 13k kg = 0.31 USD / Kg

Last summer watermelon kg reached from 2 USD to 3 USD kg here, price for the final consumer in grocery stores.

FU0vazwWUAM7eCK.jpg
 

