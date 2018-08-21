/ Register

Bangladesh exports rise 20% in July

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Bilal9, Aug 21, 2018

    Bilal9

    Bilal9

    Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent bdnews24.com

    Published: 2018-08-14 19:39:45.0 BdST Updated: 2018-08-14 19:39:45.0 BdST


    Bangladesh has witnessed strong growth in exports in July, the first month of fiscal 2018-19.





    Exports grew about 20 percent year-on-year to $3.59 billion in July, riding on higher garment shipments, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Tuesday.

    The receipt is 7 percent higher than the monthly target of $3.35 billion.

    During the period, garments exports, the mainstay of the country’s economy, grew 22 percent year-on-year to $3.59 billion, accounting for 84.25 percent of the total earnings.

    Of the garment products, knitwear exports rose 20.88 percent to $1.53 billion and woven garments exports surged 22.59 percent to $1.49 billion.
     
    Ashik Mahmud

    Ashik Mahmud

    Overall a good news but only garments export grew making the percentage of export basket tilt more to apparel than it already heavily is when we need to diversify.
     
    Bilal9

    Bilal9

    I know, diversification will happen once all the SEZ's go online.

    But it will take at least five years to see visible results on the exports portfolio.
     
