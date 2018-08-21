Bangladesh exports rise 20% in July

Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent bdnews24.com Published: 2018-08-14 19:39:45.0 BdST Updated: 2018-08-14 19:39:45.0 BdST Bangladesh has witnessed strong growth in exports in July, the first month of fiscal 2018-19. Exports grew about 20 percent year-on-year to $3.59 billion in July, riding on higher garment shipments, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Tuesday. The receipt is 7 percent higher than the monthly target of $3.35 billion. During the period, garments exports, the mainstay of the country’s economy, grew 22 percent year-on-year to $3.59 billion, accounting for 84.25 percent of the total earnings. Of the garment products, knitwear exports rose 20.88 percent to $1.53 billion and woven garments exports surged 22.59 percent to $1.49 billion.