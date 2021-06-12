Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority starts allotting plots to investors at Mirsharai

Initially, BEPZA handed over provisional allotment letters to nine foreign and one local enterprise on Sunday

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, handed over the provisional plot allotment letters to 10 domestic and foreign companies on Sunday at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka. Photo: CourtesyThe Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam handed over the allotment letters to the investors, according to a press statement on Sunday.So far, 70 local and foreign companies have applied expressing their interest in investing in Mirsharai Economic Zone located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram.According to the press statement, among the 10 enterprises that received BEPZA's allotment letters, only one is Bangladesh-based, while the rest are foreign companies. Among these, two are based in the UK, two in South Korea, two in China, one in the US, one in Hong Kong, and one in Canada.These companies have proposed to invest $334 million in the economic zone, where 51,300 Bangladeshi nationals is expected to be employed, the press statement noted."BEPZA put all of its 40 year-long experience in developing Mirsharai Economic Zone. BEPZA has left no stone unturned to secure your investment" said Nazrul Islam to the investors.He said investment at Mirsharai increased 79% during January-April, 2021 compared to the same period of last year.Besides, BEPZA has been contributing around 20% to the total national export. BEPZA officials are expecting this contribution to rise significantly after Mirsharai Economic Zone is added with its eight EPZs, the press statement noted.Currently, BEPZA Economic Zone, established on 1150 acres of land, is undergoing massive construction as part of its 1st phase development work to construct a total of 539 industrial plots.BEPZA expects, Mirsharai economic zone will be able to create employment opportunities for around 5 lakh Bangladeshis and attract investment of about $4.5 billion after implementation of the whole project.