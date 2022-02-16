What's new

Bangladesh Export earnings in technology sector exceeds $1.3 billion

D

Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
2,495
-2
4,484
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Export earnings in technology sector exceeds $1.3 billion: Palak

BSS
14 Feb 2022, 15:22
Update : 14 Feb 2022, 19:37

image-44535-1644830692.jpg

NATORE, Feb 14, 2022 (BSS) - State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said the country's exports earnings in the information technology sector has exceeded $1.3 billion.

"At present, the export earnings in the technology sector is $ 1.3 billion and the government is working to raise this earning to 5 billion US dollar by 2025," he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange meeting with the directors of Hi-Tech Park at Singra upazila this morning, said a press release.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built Digital Bangladesh with her honesty, courage and prudent leadership to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

Managing Director of the park Bikarna Kumar Ghosh presided over the meeting.

www.bssnews.net

Export earnings in technology sector exceeds $1.3 billion: Palak | News

NATORE, Feb 14, 2022 (BSS) - State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said
www.bssnews.net www.bssnews.net
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,818
-23
2,873
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
I sincerely hope all the best for your IT industry. Hopefully greater collaboration between Indian and Bangla companies will accompany these developments.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh exports fetch record $4.9b in December
Replies
11
Views
409
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Apparel export logs 30% growth in 2021
Replies
2
Views
297
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Bilal9
Intel Chairman meets Bangladesh State Minister for ICT Palak
Replies
0
Views
240
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
India to expand ICT partnership with Bangladesh: Palak
Replies
8
Views
550
fallstuff
fallstuff
D
Bangladesh’s Military Uniform Exports Fetch Half a Billion Dollars
Replies
2
Views
36
Destranator
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom