Bangladesh exploring potentials for ‘deepening cooperation’ with Bogota: ambassador to Colombia

Published on 06:55 PM, July 03, 2021Ambassador M Shahidul Islam presents credentials to the Colombian President as the non-resident Ambassador of Bangladesh to Colombia. Photo: CollectedStar Digital ReportHe made the statement as he presented credentials to the South American country's President Iván Duque Márquez, in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, Colombia on June 30.Shahidul Islam, who is also the Ambassador to the USA, conveyed warm greetings of Bangladesh's President and Prime Minister during a meeting with the Colombian president after the presentation ceremony.He noted that Bangladesh and Colombia enjoy excellent relations, and both the countries share similar views on many international issues like international peace, security, and stability, fight against terrorism and violent extremism, human rights, sustainable development goals, and climate change.He also added that it is time to explore the untapped potentials of the two countries for further strengthening the relations in diverse areas.Besides, he also thanked the Colombian government for their consistent support to the UN on the Rohingya issue.Appreciating Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership role in promoting the cause of the climate-vulnerable countries, President Iván Duque Márquez agreed to participate at the High-Level Opening Session of the Climate Vulnerable Finance Summit organised by the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Ministers of Finance to take place virtually on July 8 this year.The Colombian president emphasized that the two countries have common goals and aspirations, and they would continue to work together to strengthen bilateral relations.Earlier, Ambassador Shahidul Islam attended a luncheon hosted by Vice President, and Foreign Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including greater bilateral engagement, economic and trade cooperation, upcoming challenges of the Covid pandemic, vaccine cooperation, Rohingya issue, and counterterrorism.Later, the Ambassador met Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Echeverri Lara and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.