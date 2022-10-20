Bangladesh expects China’s role in shifting 5,000 Rohingyas from zero point​

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: October 20, 2022 18:34:01Bangladesh has requested China to persuade Myanmar to take back the 5000 Rohingyas, who are now staying at zero point on Bangladesh-Myanmar border.Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen said this while talking to the reporters at his office after his meeting with Chinese envoy Li Jiming.The foreign minister said that China has been engaged in facilitating negotiations between Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the Rohingya crisis.But he also repented that though China is sincere in its role, the expected result is yet to come.The minister also informed that preparations are underway to start the repatriation but he failed to give any specific timeline as to when the first batch of Rohingyas will be taken back by Myanmar government.In this connection, he mentioned that there are complications over the verification process conducted by Myanmar."In most of the cases, it is found that they've verified some members of a family but other members of the same family are not verified. It made the Rohingyas reluctant to go back as nobody wants to go back and leave their family members here," the minister added.He also mentioned that though a team from Myanmar was scheduled to arrive in Cox's Bazar to meet the Rohingyas, the visit did not take place."Such meeting is important for confidence building among Rohingyas" he pointed out.The foreign minister also said that after assuming power, the Myanmar government military government expressed its willingness to recognise the agreements between the previous Myanmar government and Bangladesh over the repatriation."We took it as a positive move. But later, we did not find any concrete efforts to expedite the repatriation from this government, which is very upsetting. "Dr Momen expressed his happiness over China’s role in convincing Myanmar to stop firing along Bangladesh border as it caused panic among Bangladeshis living there."We requested China to tell Myanmar to take the necessary measures to stop the firing along Bangladesh Myanmar border and we are happy that recently the incident of firing along the border stopped" he added.