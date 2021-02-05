Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson visit to celebrate diplomatic ties

Published on 01:12 PM, February 06, 2021British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. AP file photoUNB, DhakaShe recalled the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Bangladesh in 2018 and his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."We would be delighted to join celebrations of 50 years of the UK's historic relations with Bangladesh, including our long-standing economic and development partnership, climate co-operation and the vibrant Bangladeshi diaspora,ʺ said British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE at a bilateral meeting at the FCDO recently.The bilateral meeting was held between the Permanent Under-Secretary and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem to mark February 4, the day the UK officially recognised Bangladesh in 1972, said the Bangladesh High Commission today.High Commissioner Tasneem said 50 years ago since the hoisting of the flag of independent Bangladesh in August 1971 at the first Bangladesh diplomatic mission in London at 24 Pembridge Gardens, which was followed by warm reception accorded to Bangladesh's first President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 8, 1972 by Prime Minister Edward Heath at No 10, Bangladesh-UK special friendship has only grown from strength to strength bilaterally and multilaterally.The Permanent Under-Secretary and Bangladesh High Commissioner also discussed the possibility of VVIP visits between the two countries, joint events and dialogues on trade and investment, climate partnership, and joint exercise between the two Armed Forces on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations.High Commissioner Tasneem briefed the Permanent Under-Secretary about the successes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in containing the COVID pandemic in Bangladesh and the stimulus packages, as well as the rapid COVID vaccine rollout programme.She also congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his 24/7 COVID vaccination programme that so far facilitated vaccination of more than 10 million people.The Permanent Under-Secretary Barton appreciated the government of Bangladesh as it has already procured 30 million doses of Oxford vaccine and initiated the vaccination from January 27, 2021.The Permanent Under-Secretary also reaffirmed UK's commitments to continue to support Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.They also discussed the possible dates of the 4th Bangladesh-UK Strategic Dialogue in London which is expected to incorporate FCDO's new mandate on development partnership as well as trade, investment and defence cooperation.