Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

BSS
  • Published at 02:22 pm September 1st, 2020
bangladesh-Saint Kitts and Nevis flags

Flags of Bangladesh and Saint Kitts and Nevis Collected

This would pave the way for unveiling a new vista of bilateral trade and tourism

Bangladesh has established diplomatic relationships with Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island country in the West Indies.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Mohammad Ziauddin, and Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the USA, Thelma Phillip Browne, inked a joint communiqué in this regard on behalf of their respective countries at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC on Monday, said a press release.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is an active member of the United Nations, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Organization of American States (OAS), Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and other international bodies and multilateral forums.

With the establishment of diplomatic ties, Bangladesh would expect the support of Saint Kitts and Nevis on different critical issues in international and multilateral fora as well as it would bring momentum to Bangladesh’s endeavours to enlist support in various elections to international organizations and forums.

Besides, it would pave the way for unveiling a new vista of bilateral trade and tourism between the two nations, said the release.

This would pave the way for unveiling a new vista of bilateral trade and tourism
