Bangladesh Election Commission questions US polls after Ambassador Bernicat’s remarks

Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-06-30 23:28:49 BdST



https://m.bdnews24.com/en/detail/bangladesh/1513033?



An election commissioner has come down hard on US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat for expressing concern over reported irregularities in Gazipur and Khulna city polls.