Bangladesh elected executive member of 3 UN bodies

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the Executive Board of the UNDP, UNFPA, UNOP securing highest votes — 53 out of 54 votes with one abstention — for the term 2021-2023 beginning from January 1 next.The election was on Monday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York where the 54-members of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to elect members to eight of the ECOSOC Subsidiary Bodies, a press release of Bangladesh Permanent Mission in the UN said here today.The victory is the demonstration of trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys due to its strong legacy of working together with the UN entities and their Executive Boards towards socio-economic emancipation of Singles under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it said.Bangladesh is also current member at Executive Boards of the UNICEF and UN Women while Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima is the current President of Unicef Executive Board.