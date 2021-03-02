Bangladesh edges closer to total electrification

Published at 10:55 pm March 2nd, 2021

Representational photo BigstockExperts for better demand projection and use of renewable energy for power generationWith Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of its emergence as an independent nation and graduation to a developing economy from a least developed one, the country is also right on track to ensure 100% electrification by this year.Officials and experts note that the country is already able to supply electricity to 97% of the population as the installed power generation capacity is now well in excess of 23,000 megawatts (MW). The remaining 3% should all have access to power by this year.Official sources confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that the government had already identified some off-grid pockets and supported any private initiatives to install home solar systems and other renewable electricity generation and distribution options.However, some experts expressed caution over the government’s bearing high costs of “idle power” due to a mismatch between low demand and high electricity generation capacity, subsidies and a rising power tariff.Ahsan Mansur, executive director of the independent think tank Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, yesterday said Bangladesh was on track to achieve 100% electrification this year.He was speaking at a discussion entitled “Powering Up a Country into the Middle-Income Club.”The discussion was part of a four-day conference on “Decentralized Electrification, Network Interconnection and Local Power Markets” that kicked off virtually in celebration of Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary of Independence.Mansur cautioned that the government required a significant amount of money for idle capacity as Bangladesh’s installed power capacity now stood above 23,000 MW whereas actual power requirement was hardly 13,000 MW.The country can rationalize the power tariff and do away with the subsidy burden by projecting electricity demand and generation more pragmatically, he said.