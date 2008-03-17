Bangladesh Economy: News & Updates

Economy to see turnaround if emergency goes, says

ex-BB deputy governorStaff CorrespondentThe countrys present sluggish economy can see a turnaround only if the emergency laws are withdrawn, says a former central bank deputy governor, who believes that open market economy and a state of emergency are not compatible.Emergency laws are very rigid whereas business is very flexible and these two just do not go together, Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled said at a book launching programme Wednesday.Non-economic factors are responsible for sluggish economic performance, he pointed out. Only those who control the non-economic factors can provide the solution to the current problems.If the government withdraws the emergency laws, there may be some political disturbances but the businesses will be able to run smoothly, the former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank said.The economy will rebound within six months if regular laws are enforced instead of the persisting emergency laws and if a government of peoples representatives is in place.The senior banker, who is now chairman of the state-run Bangladesh Krishi Bank, launched the book titled Jonogoner Dorgoray Budget [Budget on the peoples doorsteps], edited by economist Atiur Rahman, in Dhaka.Ibrahim Khaled viewed that channelling black money into productive sectors could help keep inflation in check.If anybody invests black money in an industry, in creates a huge impact on the economy in terms of employment generation as well as increases in individual income, factory output and tax revenue, and thus brings down inflation or at least reduces its bite.But if businessmen do not invest out of fear of being grilled for disclosing source of the black money, then no industry would be set up, he said.It is definitely bad to hold black money, but the government should take pragmatic decision considering the reality, he suggested.A black money holder sets up industries where 50,000 people work and if the government puts him behind the bar or forces him to go into hiding, those people will risk losing jobs.Instead, the government can penalise him and let him off the hook to run his business smoothly, he felt.Grameenphone and other mobile phone operators have been penalised heavily for doing illegal VoIP business, but the government did not arrest any of the officials of the operators, Ibrahim Khaled cited.About agriculture production, the Krishi Bank chairman said if the country could achieve near self-sufficiency in food earlier, why not now.He emphasised on smooth distribution of fertilisers and seeds to get a bumper boro crop.Under the current distribution system, prices may not fluctuate but the farmers may not get the right quantity of inputs in the right time, he feared.Open the marketing channel and allow good businesses to run, he suggested.Atiur Rahman said the primary task of the government was to restore confidence in the businessmen.If the government asks where the equity comes from, no businessman will invest, he said.Absence of political stability is very bad for the economy, said Atiur, chairman of research organisation Somonnay.Everybody in the government  from chief adviser to chief election commissioner and chief of army staff  is trying to assure the people that the election would be held on schedule, he said.So many assurances create suspicion among the people, he pointed out.In peoples mind, there are a lot of questions like Where the country is heading towards? and What is happening in the economy?This shows that people lack confidence in the government, he said.Stability in politics and administration is a must for smooth functioning of businesses, Atiur observed.