Bangladesh Economy: News & Updates

BB predicts 6 pc growth rate for 2007-2008
Sun, Feb 10th, 2008 11:28 pm BdST
Dhaka, Feb 10 (bdnews24.com) – Bangladesh Bank predicts a GDP growth rate in the range of 6.0-6.2 percent for fiscal 2007-08 if the political situation remains favourable.
The prediction came in the central bank's second quarterly report released Sunday.
At the launching of the report, economist Mostafa Kamal Mujeri said: "We hope the political situation in the country will remain good and that we will have the expected production of boro."
"The central bank made its evaluation taking these positive views into account."
The report said the bank had also taken into account the recession in financial activities in the country in its forecast.
But achievement of 6.0-6.2 percent growth depends on effective steps to face existing obstacles, the report added.
It suggested that the government go faster to implement the ongoing reforms in the economic sector to achieve the target.
It recommended ensuring an institutional structure to sustain existing policy ahead of the general election expected to be held by the end of this year.
At the same time, the government must ensure supply of quality seeds and fertiliser, power and diesel to achieve the target of boro production, the report said.
The central bank claimed that the economy of the country was improving.
The real economy showed an improved pace of growth as domestic production activities started to rebound after the 2007 floods and Cyclone Sidr, the report said, adding that export growth also started to gather pace.
Against the estimated growth of 6.5 percent in fiscal 2006-07, the target GDP growth rate for fiscal 2007-08 was initially set at 7.0 percent in the financial year budget.
Recent domestic and global development—including natural calamities, temporary disruptions in domestic production, and adverse price developments in the international market—have adversely affected the growth performance of the economy requiring a downward adjustment in the GDP growth rate for the current fiscal year, the report said.
