What's new

Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions

BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 12, 2013
14,390
8
28,323
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology on Thursday disclosed that the works for establishing an electronic city at Companyganj upazila in Sylhet are underway and the works of Taka seven crore has already been completed, reports BSS. The ICT Division has taken the project to establish the electronic city in 162 acres of land at Companyganj upazila, this was revealed at a meeting of the committee at the Sangsad Bhaban. Presided over by Committee Chairman Imran Ahmed, the meeting was attended by State Minister for Post and Telecommunication Tarana Halim, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Moyazzam Hossain Ratan, Shawkat Hasanur Rahman (Rimon), Sharid Ahmed, Kazi Feroz Rashid and Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia. The project sources said an electronic city will be set up with three types of facilities -- training centre, ICT parks and electronic project. At the meeting, the committee made a recommendation to the ministry to take necessary measures for ensuring proper monitoring over the development project under ICT division.
source: Govt to establish electronic city in Sylhet
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,049
-3
18,767
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Development of railways to boost Bangladesh’s economy

The present Awami League (AL) government of Sheikh Hasina has attached top priority to the development of Bangladesh’s railway system, which is one of the most important means of transportation in the country. Railway was introduced in Bangladesh by the British during the late 19th century primarily to advance their colonial and economic interests and things did not improve much even after the attainment of independence in 1971.

In its efforts to increase trade, commerce, tourism and create job opportunities, the Hasina government has initiated scores of transport infrastructure projects, including railway across the country since 2009. The government devised a 20-year master plan aimed at bringing all the 64 districts of the country under the railway network. Currently, railway facilities are available in 44 districts only.

A brief profile of Bangladesh Railway
State-owned rail transport agency Bangladesh Railway (BR) operates and maintains the whole railway network of the country. According to recent reports, nearly 32% of the total area of Bangladesh is covered by the railways. BR operates a track of 2706 km, employs about 60,000 people and provides passenger and cargo services through 502 stations. The striking features of the BR have been the co-existence of different gauges, including broad gauge, metre gauge and dual gauge and separation of the transport system by the Jamuna River into Eastern and Western Zone of operations.

BR operates inter-city, suburban, container services (currently restricted to Chittagong-Dhaka route), bulk freight movements (focusing on commodities such as sand, stone, food grain, fertilizer, iron and steel) and international routes on its multi-gauge network. The proposed Dhaka metro rail project would add further fillip to Bangladesh’s railway transport system. The Directorate General of Bangladesh Railway under the Ministry of Railways along with Bangladesh Railway Authority (BRA) controls the functioning of BR. The BRA also provides policy inputs to BR.

Recent railway projects
Under the master plan, the AL government has undertaken several projects to build 571.30 km new railway lines across Bangladesh. Railway Minister Md. Mozibul Haque noted that the government approved 85 projects costing Tk 45,423 crore after the formation of the Hasina government in 2009. Reports suggest that BR would build a 166.33 km new railway line connecting Dhaka with Jessore via Mawa, Bhanga and Narail with the financial assistance of China, while 50.41 km Kashiani-Gopalganj-Tungipara route to be taken up soon. Besides, the government has constructed a 35 km new railway line on Tarakandi-Bangabandhu Bridge section and revived Kalukhali-Bhatiapara, and Pachuria-Faridpur rail routes.

Moreover, the 64.75 km Khulna-Mongla section has been implemented under Indian Line of Credit (LoC). The Bangladesh government had also submitted a proposal to the Chinese government for setting up a chord line from Fatullah on Dhaka-Narayanganj section to Chittagong via Laksam. Furthermore, BR has completed a feasibility study to build a new rail link from Mavran to Munshiganj through Satkhira on its own. In addition to these, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has endorsed a mega project of BR to build rail tracks from Akhaura to Laksam facilitating movement of goods and passenger.

Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Greenfield Project
In order to enhance tourism and trade in the southernmost parts of the country, the AL government has decided to build a 120 km dual-gauge passenger railway line from Dohazari, a village near Chittagong, to Cox’s Bazar—a tourist hotspot of Bangladesh. Reports say the Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Greenfield Project is among the seven investment sub-projects which have been undertaken by BR to up grade Bangladesh’s rail connectivity with other Asian countries. The project is part of the proposed Trans-Asian Railway (TAR) and would provide access to neighbouring Myanmar and beyond.

South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) has agreed to support BR in constructing the Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar section of the Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar railway route in south-eastern Bangladesh. The project was endorsed by the SASEC trade facilitation and transport working group meeting in Tokyo on November 26, 2016. BR is renovating the 47 km Chittagong-Dohazari section on its own funds. Earlier in September 2016, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which serves as SASEC Secretariat, granted $ 1.5 billion of funding to the project. This is the largest investment ever made by ADB to Bangladesh’s railways.

The Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar rail project will take five years to complete and create considerable job opportunities for local community. The rail route would be extended up to Myanmar’s border and the proposed sea port at Matarbari. The route will also establish link with the western region of Bangladesh and India’s North East especially Tripura. The rail project would help Bangladesh meet its targets under the 7th Five Year Plan and railway master plan that seeks to increase the country’s freight market share to 15% and passenger market share to 10%.

Akhaura-Laksam Double Line Project
In another major development on March 6, 2016, the Bangladesh government signed a deal worth Tk 231.37 crore with a consortium of five companies, both domestic and foreign, for the consultancy services of the 72 km Akhaura-Laksam Double Line Project in the Dhaka-Chittagong route. Railway Minister Mozibul Haque said under the agreement, all aspects of the project—from design to completion of the construction work—would be supervised by the consortium.

Reports indicate that of the Tk 231.37 crore, the Bangladesh government would release Tk 59 crore and the rest will be obtained from the ADB as loan. As part of the master plan, the AL government wants to facilitate movement of passenger and freight and increase export, import and commercial activities on the Dhaka-Chittagong route. The Akhaura-Laksam rail project is expected to be completed in five years. It may be added that Prime Minister Hasina had already inaugurated the double line railways in Laksam-Chinki Astana and Tongi-Bhoiran sections.

Dhaka Metro Rail Project
The Hasina government has also decided to improve the traffic conditions of the heavily-congested capital city Dhaka by introducing metro rail. Traffic in Dhaka, home to 15 million people, is one of the slowest in the world with commuters spending three-to-four hours in jams daily. On February 20, 2013, Bangladesh inked a loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for setting up the country’s first-ever metro rail system, involving $ 2.8 billion.

The proposed 20.1 km ground and elevated railway would cover Dhaka from north to south with 16 stations and would carry four million passengers every day, reducing jams to a great extent. The metro rail would lessen travel time to 36 minutes, which currently takes hours. Under the deal, the JICA will release 85% of the cost at a nominal interest rate of 0.01%.

Reports suggest that metro rail project’s main construction work will begin in early 2017 and end in 2022. Once the metro rail becomes operational, Dhaka’s commuters could enjoy hassle-free journey. Metro rail officials have pointed out that the rail scheme would be noise-free, with noise barriers and vibration-free lines, and the cars would be made of stainless steel and aluminium alloy. Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority under Roads and Highways Department of the Communication Ministry is implementing the project. The metro rail project is likely to play the role of a catalyst in the economic development of Bangladesh.

Padma Bridge rail link project
In its bids to expand railway connectivity across the country, the AL government has initiated the process of building bridges along with railway lines over the major river systems of Bangladesh as well. In a significant development on August 8, 2016, Bangladesh Railway Bureau and China Railway Group signed a deal worth $ 3.14 billion to set up a rail link across the Padma Bridge in Dhaka. The bridge will establish link between the western and eastern parts of the country. The 168.6 km railway line originating from Dhaka and terminating at Jessore would also provide crucial rail link in south-western Bangladesh.

The improvement of traffic conditions would inevitably accelerate the development process in these regions of Bangladesh. Besides, the railway link is likely to augment Bangladesh’s foreign trade with India, China and Myanmar. The construction of railway line across the Padma Bridge referred to as “Bridge of Dreams” in Bangladesh, would ease dependence on riverine transport to travel between Dhaka and 21 southern districts. This new railway project is also a major component of the proposed TAR.

Dhaka-Payra Port Rail Link Project
To make transportation of goods between Dhaka and the country’s third sea port at Payra cheaper and faster, the Bangladesh government has decided to introduce container train service through foreign collaboration. On December 20, 2016, Bangladesh inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Britain’s DP Rail to design, finance, operate and maintain the 240 km Dhaka-Payra rail route. The $ 7.5 billion deal is described as the biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) for Bangladesh’s railway so far. The rail project is important for Bangladesh to expand its international trade especially in the arena of readymade garment (RMG)—Bangladesh’s biggest export item.

Experts are of the opinion that the new rail route will play a pivotal role in the development of the country’s southern region. The DP Rail is hopeful that the freight train service will start functioning prospectively in 2024. The British firm is reportedly working with China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited as its key civil engineering contractor. Bangladesh’s Ministry of Railways think that the Dhaka-Payra rail link could fetch significant revenue by facilitating transportation of goods to and from the deep sea port at Payra.

To meet the country’s development needs and priorities, the AL government has initiated much needed up gradation of Bangladesh’s rail transport network throughout the country. Efforts are also underway to improve sub-regional connectivity through rail and integrate Bangladesh with the booming markets of the neighbouring countries and beyond. The Bangladesh government needs to pursue the goals envisioned in the 20-year master plan vigorously as the key advantage of the rail transport network is in long distance travel and carriage of goods. BR could hugely contribute to the country’s economy once all the railway projects undertaken begin functioning.
http://opinion.bdnews24.com/2017/02/05/development-of-railways-to-boost-bangladeshs-economy/
 
Last edited:
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,049
-3
18,767
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
One correction here.Initially it was decided to be a meter gauze rail line which to be seen in the foundation stone inaugural back in 2011.But now it is decided to be build as a broad gauze line.Cost will be 180 billion Taka.
 
Last edited:
Gandh brandi

Gandh brandi

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
481
0
434
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Singapore
I think road infrastructure should be more important. Sure railway can move goods imported and exported via ports but most of our cargo like food items are still road based. The whole pretext and excuse of farmers using preservatives is that food items get rotten because of long journey. Also price gauging businessmen uses same excuse. Not to mention national highways which are two-lanes are quite dangerous. Also highway project could be the backbone to boost internet connectivity. Most major cities outside Dhaka and Chittagong still don't have cable internet. Money-sucking WiMax only option.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,049
-3
18,767
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1274666/media#photo/0
Bangladesh to build film city to revive cinema industry
SHEHAB SUMON | Published — Wednesday 28 March 2018



DHAKA: Bangladesh will soon build a film city near the capital, which will revive the country’s flagging cinema industry, said the Bangladesh Film Development Corp. (BFDC), which is planning to renovate 50 cinemas nationwide.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Film City will be built on 105 acres of land. “Our plan is to make it an international city,” BFDC Managing Director Amir Hossain told Arab News.

The first phase of development work is almost over, allowing movie makers to see the city’s infrastructure.

“We’ve spent $2.5 million on the city so far. It’s a mega project that will cost $70 million to $80 million, spent in different phases within the next few years,” said Hossain.

The plan to renovate 50 cinemas “will cost around $6 million, and will gradually be extended to most of the cinemas in the country,” he added.

To provide better logistics to filmmakers, the BFDC said it has bought the latest equipment worth $6 million, which is already being used. The plan follows a sharp drop in film revenues that has forced many cinemas to shut down.

Kazi Showeb Rashid, general secretary of the Bangladesh Motion Pictures Exhibitors Association, said his family used to operate 22 cinemas across the country some five years ago, but now runs only five.

“There were around 1,000 cinemas in Bangladesh a decade ago. This was reduced to 550 some five years back. Currently, there are only 315 cinemas left in the country,” he said.

Film Directors Association President Mushfikur Rahman Guljar said copyright piracy is one of the main detriments to the industry.

“If producers don’t get their money back from the film, it discourages them from further investment,” he added.

“If we can control piracy and introduce an e-ticketing system in cinemas, this will protect producers’ payoff. Only then will they come up with big investments and make movies again.”
Misha Sawdagor, president of the Film Actors’ Association, identified another problem facing the industry.

“It needs a bunch of fresh and talented actors. Audiences are bored stiff of seeing the same faces. The industry can’t move forward if it depends only on a few stars,” Sawdagor told Arab News.

“Now the horizon is open. Audiences are watching big-budget films from Hollywood and Bollywood every day, so we need to allocate more money to compete with international movies.”

Khurshed Alam Khosru, joint convenor of the Producer-Distributor Association, told Arab News: “Last year we had only 64 new movies, while there were around 115 new movies made every year around five or six years back. Since cinemas aren’t getting enough new and good movies, they have no choice but to shut down.”
 
Last edited:
Neptune_

Neptune_

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2018
1,081
-5
1,238
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Excellent news. As long as infrastructures r getting built, we should be happy and appreciate the hard work of the government.

What's the point of making so much fuss about a simple name. It's just a name after all. :coffee:
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,049
-3
18,767
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
https://www.priyo.com/articles/open...ity-at-the-beginning-of-the-new-year-20171230
নতুন বছরের শুরুতেই দরজা খুলছে বঙ্গবন্ধু ফিল্ম সিটির

মিঠু হালদার
নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক
৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০১৭, সময় - ১২:৪৯
https://www.addtoany.com/share#url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.priyo.com%2Farticles%2Fopening-the-doors-of-bangabandhu-sheikh-mujib-film-city-at-the-beginning-of-the-new-year-20171230&title=%E0%A6%A8%E0%A6%A4%E0%A7%81%E0%A6%A8%20%E0%A6%AC%E0%A6%9B%E0%A6%B0%E0%A7%87%E0%A6%B0%20%E0%A6%B6%E0%A7%81%E0%A6%B0%E0%A7%81%E0%A6%A4%E0%A7%87%E0%A6%87%20%E0%A6%A6%E0%A6%B0%E0%A6%9C%E0%A6%BE%20%E0%A6%96%E0%A7%81%E0%A6%B2%E0%A6%9B%E0%A7%87%20%E0%A6%AC%E0%A6%99%E0%A7%8D%E0%A6%97%E0%A6%AC%E0%A6%A8%E0%A7%8D%E0%A6%A7%E0%A7%81%20%E0%A6%AB%E0%A6%BF%E0%A6%B2%E0%A7%8D%E0%A6%AE%20%E0%A6%B8%E0%A6%BF%E0%A6%9F%E0%A6%BF%E0%A6%B0

ফিল্ম সিটির ভেতরে একটি গ্রাম্য বাড়ি। ছবি: সংগৃহীত

(প্রিয়.কম) সবুজ গাছ-গাছালিতে ভরা বিশাল এলাকা। ১০৫ একরেরও বেশি, ৩১৭ বিঘা জায়গা। রাস্তাঘাট দেখলে গ্রাম বা মফস্বল মনে হবে। কিন্তু গ্রাম, মফস্বল বা শহর নয়। আবার গ্রাম, মফস্বল, শহর সবই আছে এর ভেতর! চাইলেই যখন যেটা প্রয়োজন, সে রকম পরিবেশ বানিয়ে নেওয়া যাবে। ভেতরে এক কিলোমিটার দীর্ঘ হ্রদও আছে। তার মাঝে আছে দ্বীপ। দ্বীপে সুসজ্জিত রেস্তোরাঁ। ভাবছেন, এ আবার কোন জায়গা? এটি একটি চলচ্চিত্র নগর! বাংলাদেশের চলচ্চিত্র নগর, বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব ফিল্ম সিটি।

নতুন বছরের জানুয়ারিতে এর দরজা খুলছে। তিন দশকেরও বেশি সময়ের প্রতীক্ষার পালা শেষ হতে যাচ্ছে। ঢাকার অদূরে গাজীপুরের কবিরপুরে আন্দারমানিকের আনসার একাডেমি সংলগ্ন এলাকায় ১৯ কোটি ৮০ লাখ টাকা ব্যয়ে চালু হতে যাচ্ছে এই চলচ্চিত্র নগরীর। বাংলাদেশ চলচ্চিত্র উন্নয়ন সংস্থা-বিএফডিসির পরিচালক (কারিগরী ও প্রকৌশল) মোহাম্মদ আজম প্রিয়.কমকে এ তথ্য জানিয়েছেন। এ ফিল্ম সিটির প্রথম পর্যায়ের কাজ ২০১৮ সালে জুন মাসে শেষ হওয়ার কথা ছিল। কিন্তু নির্ধারিত সময়ের আগেই এর কাজ শেষ হতে যাচ্ছে।

বহু চড়াই-উৎড়াই পাড়ি দিয়ে প্রকল্পটির দৃশ্যমান কাজ শুরু হয় ২০১৬ সালের জানুয়ারিতে। শুটিংয়ের কলাকুশলীরা যাতে সেখানে গিয়ে স্বাচ্ছন্দ্যে থাকতে পারেন, সেজন্য ডরমেটরি ভবন (১৮টি সুসজ্জিত কক্ষ) নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে। তার সঙ্গে একটি অফিস ভবনও নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে। এছাড়া এতদিন প্রকল্পটি অরক্ষিত ছিল। কোন সীমানা প্রাচীরও ছিল না। এখন সেখানে সীমানা প্রাচীর নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে।


ফিল্ম সিটির ভেতরে ডরমেটরি ভবন/ ছবি: সংগৃহীত

এ প্রকল্পের আওতায় চারটি গ্রাম্য বাড়ি (উচ্চবিত্ত, উচ্চমধ্যবিত্ত, নিম্নমধ্যবিত্ত ও নিম্নবিত্ত) নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে। এরই মধ্যে তিনটি বাড়ির কাজ শেষ। আরেকটি বাড়ির কাজ ৮০ ভাগ শেষ হয়েছে। এছাড়া গ্রাম্য বাজার, শ্যুটিং রেস্টুরেন্ট, চারটি মেকআপ রুম, লেক ও পুকুর সৌন্দর্যকরণ, বনায়ন, শ্যুটিং ফ্লোরের কাজসহ ইলেকট্রিক সাবস্টেশন নির্মাণ, স্ট্রিট লাইট স্থাপন, অভ্যন্তরীন রাস্তা নির্মাণ, দুটি বাগান, দুটি পুকুর ও লেকের (হ্রদ) ঘাট নির্মাণের কাজও শেষ হয়েছে।

এ বিষয়ে বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব ফিল্ম সিটি’র প্রকল্প পরিচালক মোহাম্মদ আজম প্রিয়.কমকে বলেন, ‘২০১২ সালের ৪ এপ্রিল প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বঙ্গবন্ধু আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মেলন কেন্দ্রে জাতীয় চলচ্চিত্র দিবসের পুরস্কার বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠানে প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছিলেন, ঢাকার অদূরে কবিরপুরে বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব ফিল্ম সিটি নির্মাণ করা হবে। সে অনুযায়ী প্রাথমিক কাজ করার জন্য সেখানে ১৯ কোটি ৮০ লাখ টাকা ব্যয় ধরা হয়। সেই পরিকল্পনা অনুযায়ীই কাজ এগিয়েছে।’


ফিল্ম সিটির ভেতরে ডরমেটরি ভবন/ ছবি: সংগৃহীত

এদিকে প্রকল্পটির মধ্যে ১ কিলোমিটার দৈর্ঘ্যের একটি লেক (হ্রদ), আর একটি অংশে একটি দ্বীপ রয়েছে। তার উপরই একটি শুটিং রেস্টুরেন্ট নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে। সেখানে যাওয়ার জন্য একটি ব্রিজও নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে। লেকের মধ্যে চারটি ব্যাটারি কন্ট্রোল বোট, আর আটটি প্যাডেল বোট রয়েছে।

এছাড়া সেখানকার লেকের জন্য ব্যাটারি দ্বারা কন্ট্রোল করা যায় এমন ১২টি টয় কার সংগ্রহ করার প্রক্রিয়া চলছে। আর এসব কিছু করার একটাই কারণ শুটিংয়ের পাশাপাশি এটাকে যেন একটি বিনোদন কেন্দ্র হিসেবে গড়ে তোলা যায়। পর্যটকেদেরকেও আকৃষ্ট করে এফডিসি যাতে অর্থ আয় করতে পারে।


ফিল্ম সিটির ভেতরে রয়েছে এ ব্রিজটি/ ছবি: সংগৃহীত

কিছুদিন আগে যোগদান করেছেন এফডিসির নতুন ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক আমির হোসেন। এ নিয়ে কথা হয় তার সঙ্গে। তিনি প্রিয়.কমকে বলেন, ‘আমি অল্প সময় হলো যোগদান করেছি। তারপরও যে প্রকল্পগুলো চলমান সেগুলোর খোঁজ নিচ্ছি। পরিদর্শন করেছি। ১০৫ একর জমির মধ্যে ১৫-২০ কোটি টাকা বিনিয়োগ করলে সেটি আসলে দৃশ্যমান হয় না। তারপরও সর্বোচ্চ চেষ্টা ছিল। ভালভাবে প্রকল্পটির কাজ সামনে এগিয়ে নেওয়ার। এরপর এ প্রকল্পের দ্বিতীয় ধাপে আরেকটি বৃহত্তর ডিপিপি (ডেভলপমেন্ট প্রজেক্ট প্রপোজাল) নেওয়া হয়েছে। সে অনুমোদন হয়ে কাজ শুরু হলো জায়গাটির সৌন্দর্য আরও বাড়বে।’

এদিকে বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব ফিল্ম সিটি প্রকল্পের দ্বিতীয় ধাপের কাজ বাস্তবায়ন করার জন্য বড় একটি বাজেটের বাস্তবায়ন করতে যাচ্ছে এফডিসি। সেজন্য একটি পরিকল্পনা গ্রহন করতে যাচ্ছে সরকার। এর জন্য প্রাথমিক একটি ডিপিপি (ডেভলপমেন্ট প্রজেক্ট প্রপোজাল) করা হয়েছে বিশাল অংকের বাজেটের। এর খসড়া ইতিমধ্যেই তথ্য মন্ত্রনালয়ে পেশ করা হয়েছে। সেই টাকার একটি অংশ দিয়ে একটি রাস্তা করা হবে। ঢাকা, চন্দ্রা ও নবীনগর যে হাইওয়ে লিংক রোড আছে, সেখান থেকে সরাসরি বাংলাদেশ বেতারের ভেতর দিয়ে ফিল্ম সিটিতে যাওয়ার জন্যই এ রাস্তাটি নির্মাণ করা হবে।


শুটিংয়ে বাজারের দৃশ্য ধারণ এখানেই হবে/ ছবি: সংগৃহীত

এছাড়া দ্বিতীয় পর্যায়ের ধাপে আরও কিছু বিষয় থাকবে। তার মধ্যে একটি হলো, বঙ্গবন্ধু ফিল্ম সিটিতে কোনো নির্মাতা ছবি নির্মাণ করার জন্য ঢুকলে যাতে একটি পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিনেমা নিয়ে বের হতে পারেন, সেজন্য প্রয়োজনীয় কারিগরী ও প্রযুক্তিগত সহায়তার ব্যবস্থা রাখা। এজন্য সেখানে একটি পোস্ট প্রোডাকশন স্টুডিও করার কথাও ভাবছেন প্রকল্পের সঙ্গে সংশ্লিষ্টরা।

পাশাপাশি একটি চলচ্চিত্র জাদুঘর থাকবে। যেখান থেকে বাংলাদেশের চলচ্চিত্রের ইতিহাস জানা যাবে। পরিকল্পনা মধ্যে আরও রয়েছে তারকা হোটেল, মোটেল ও রিসোর্ট নির্মাণ। বঙ্গবন্ধুর একটি ভাস্কর্যও নির্মাণ করার একটি পরিকল্পনা গ্রহন করা হয়েছে।

মোহাম্মদ আজম আশাবাদ ব্যক্ত করে বলেন, ‘বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিব ফিল্ম সিটি হবে এশিয়ার অন্যতম সেরা একটি চলচ্চিত্র নির্মাণ কেন্দ্র হবে।’


ফিল্ম সিটির ভেতরে রয়েছে সুন্দর এ লেকটি/ ছবি: সংগৃহীত

১৯৮১ সালে তথ্য মন্ত্রণালয় সাভার থানার অধিভুক্ত কবিরপুরে রেডিও ট্রান্সমিশন ও এরিয়াল কেন্দ্রের জন্য অধিগ্রহণকৃত জমি থেকে এফডিসিকে ১০৫.১১৭ একর বা ৩১৭.৫২ বিঘা জমি বরাদ্দ দেয়া হয়। জমি বরাদ্দ পাওয়ার পর এফডিসির পক্ষ থেকে দ্রুত কাজ শুরু করার উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করা হয়। এ উদ্দেশ্যে দ্বিতীয় পঞ্চবার্ষিকী পরিকল্পনায় অন্তর্ভুক্তির জন্য একটি প্রকল্প প্রস্তাব অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়ে পেশ করা হয়েছিল। এরপর বিভিন্ন সময়ে রাজনৈতিক প্রেক্ষাপট পরিবর্তনের ফলে এক প্রকার বলা চলে ঝুলে ছিল প্রকল্পটি। এরপর ১৯৯১ সালে বিএনপি নেতৃত্বাধীন সরকার ক্ষমতায় এলেও আলোর মুখ দেখেনি এ প্রকল্প। ১৯৯৬ সালে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার ক্ষমতায় এসে ‘বঙ্গবন্ধু ফিল্ম সিটি’ নাম দিয়ে পুনরায় এর কাজ শুরু করলেও আবার তা থেমে যায়।

সর্বশেষ ২০০২ সালের ২৮ জুন এফডিসির তত্কালীন ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক অভিনেতা ওয়াসিমুল বারী রাজীব ‘জিয়া চলচ্চিত্র নগরী’ নামে প্রকল্পটির নির্মাণ কাজের উদ্বোধন করেন। সে সময় কিছু গাছ ও ১৫ কক্ষের একটি আবাসন ভবন নির্মাণ করা হয়। এরপর তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার এসে এ প্রকল্পের নতুন নামকরণ করে ‘বাংলাদেশ ফিল্ম সিটি’।

প্রিয় বিনোদন/সিফাত বিনতে ওয়াহিদ
 
monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 24, 2007
8,135
6
11,182
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Homo Sapiens said:
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1274666/media#photo/0
Bangladesh to build film city to revive cinema industry
SHEHAB SUMON | Published — Wednesday 28 March 2018



DHAKA: Bangladesh will soon build a film city near the capital, which will revive the country’s flagging cinema industry, said the Bangladesh Film Development Corp. (BFDC), which is planning to renovate 50 cinemas nationwide.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Film City will be built on 105 acres of land. “Our plan is to make it an international city,” BFDC Managing Director Amir Hossain told Arab News.

The first phase of development work is almost over, allowing movie makers to see the city’s infrastructure.

“We’ve spent $2.5 million on the city so far. It’s a mega project that will cost $70 million to $80 million, spent in different phases within the next few years,” said Hossain.

The plan to renovate 50 cinemas “will cost around $6 million, and will gradually be extended to most of the cinemas in the country,” he added.

To provide better logistics to filmmakers, the BFDC said it has bought the latest equipment worth $6 million, which is already being used. The plan follows a sharp drop in film revenues that has forced many cinemas to shut down.

Kazi Showeb Rashid, general secretary of the Bangladesh Motion Pictures Exhibitors Association, said his family used to operate 22 cinemas across the country some five years ago, but now runs only five.

“There were around 1,000 cinemas in Bangladesh a decade ago. This was reduced to 550 some five years back. Currently, there are only 315 cinemas left in the country,” he said.

Film Directors Association President Mushfikur Rahman Guljar said copyright piracy is one of the main detriments to the industry.

“If producers don’t get their money back from the film, it discourages them from further investment,” he added.

“If we can control piracy and introduce an e-ticketing system in cinemas, this will protect producers’ payoff. Only then will they come up with big investments and make movies again.”
Misha Sawdagor, president of the Film Actors’ Association, identified another problem facing the industry.

“It needs a bunch of fresh and talented actors. Audiences are bored stiff of seeing the same faces. The industry can’t move forward if it depends only on a few stars,” Sawdagor told Arab News.

“Now the horizon is open. Audiences are watching big-budget films from Hollywood and Bollywood every day, so we need to allocate more money to compete with international movies.”

Khurshed Alam Khosru, joint convenor of the Producer-Distributor Association, told Arab News: “Last year we had only 64 new movies, while there were around 115 new movies made every year around five or six years back. Since cinemas aren’t getting enough new and good movies, they have no choice but to shut down.”
Click to expand...
Homo Sapiens said:
:D:D:D:D
Click to expand...
Cycle Macson said:
BAL-er brain...

They might want to rename Bangladesh to BangaBandhuDesh someday... :disagree:
Click to expand...
Bangabandhu is our father of nation you can't name any silly film city in his name. Name this as either Bangladesh film city or any famous contributor of Bangladeshi cinema industry.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,049
-3
18,767
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
bluesky said:
How about shortening it to Bandhudesh, because Bd remains a bosom Bandhu of India. By the way, the name of film studio sounds better than that stupid name BNS Hasina.
Click to expand...
You should be more specific. Bandhudesh of whom? India? China? America? It should be renamed as Bharatbandhudesh to remove all the confusion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top