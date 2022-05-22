Bangladesh earns $1.31 bn remittance in the first 19 days of May

Bangladesh earns 131 crore dollar remittance in 19 days of May​

​

Bangladesh earns 131 crore dollar remittance in 19 days of May Bangladesh received remittance of 131 crore dollar in the first 19 days of May, 2022. If the trend continues, there is possibility of hitting a new record of remittance inflow by the end of May.

News Desk || risingbd.comPublished: 22:59, 22 May 2022 Update: 22:59, 22 May 2022Bangladesh received remittance of 131 crore dollar in the first 19 days of May, 2022. If the trend continues, there is possibility of hitting a new record of remittance inflow by the end of May.According to the central bank, of the 131.22 crore US dollar, 19.57 crore dollar came through five state-owned banks while 109.15 crore dollar came through private banks. 57 lakh dollar came through foreign banks. One of the two specialized banks received 1.92 crore dollar remittance.During this period, Islami Bank received most of the remittanc. Expatriates sent 23.5 lakh US dollar remittance through the bank. Besides, remittances of 20 lakh dollar came through Dutch-Bangla Bank, 8.76 crore through Agrani Bank, around 6 crore dollar through Mutual Trust Bank and 5 crore dollar through Sonali Bank.