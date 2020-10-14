‘Bangladesh earned $12b from exports amid pandemic’





The commerce secretary revealed the achievement at an ICMAB programme on Tuesday

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin recently said Bangladesh earned $12 billion from exports amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.He revealed the achievement while speaking as the chief guest at an open hall reception of 62 students of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), who passed the CMA December 2019 and April 2020 final examinations.The commerce secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a prompt and courageous decision which resulted in the success.The orientation programme, held at Ruhul Quddus Auditorium of ICMAB, was organised by the council of the institute, according to a press release.Congratulating the newly passed Certified Management Accountants (CMAs), Jafar Uddin said, "To enrich yourselves (fresh CMAs), you must learn and know about everything around you."He also said he will take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.AKM Delwer Hussain FCMA, vice president of South Asian Federation of Accountants and former president of ICMAB, said CMA professionals can create a great impact by applying their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects.He was present at the programme as a special guest.He requested the commerce secretary to create more scopes for the CMA professionals in relevant fields so that they can give their efforts for the development of the country.Md Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA, ICMAB president, in his speech, requested the commerce secretary to ensure Cost Audit Certification by a professional CMA firm or professional for every listed company.The programme was conducted by ICMAB Secretary Md Munirul Islam FCMA and a vote of thank was given by Treasurer Md Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA. Vice President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA and Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA virtually attended the programme.