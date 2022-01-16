Bangladesh Drug Maker Beximco Launches Worlds First Generic of Pfizers Covid Antiviral

Bangladesh drug maker Beximco Pharmaceuticals became the first company globally to launch a generic version of ’s COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid.
Paxlovid is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets.
Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), Bangladesh granted EUA for the oral antiviral drug on 30 December 2021 to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children of 12 years and above.
Beximco Pharma will market this product under the brand name Bexovid, initially in Bangladesh.
Pfizer’s drug is protected by patents, but countries such as Bangladesh classified as least-developed countries (LDCs) by the United Nations can ignore such patents and make drugs more affordable in those markets. The TRIPS transition period for LDCs was extended till July 2034.
Pfizer’s novel antiviral pill showed almost 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent data from Pfizer suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“Having previously introduced the world’s first generic COVID-19 treatments of remdesivir and molnupiravir, we are pleased to add this breakthrough therapy to our portfolio,” said Nazmul Hassan MP, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals.
“It is further testament to our commitment to making affordable treatments accessible as soon as possible. As data continues to emerge demonstrating the effectiveness of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir against the fast-emerging Omicron variant, we believe that Bexovid has the potential to be a powerful tool in combating the ongoing pandemic,” Hassan added.
