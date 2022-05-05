Bangladesh donates medical supply to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh on Thursday donated medical supplies of Taka 20 crore to Sri Lanka as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's direction to support the South Asian neighbor that was hit by worst economic crisis, reports BSS.Of the supply, Bangladesh government and local private entrepreneurs each provided Taka 10 crore worth medical products as gesture of friendship and good neighborly relations.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque handed over few boxes of medicine as a token to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Sudharshan DS Seneviratne at a ceremony held at the State Guest House Padma.Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) President Nazmul Hassan and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also present on the occasion.Dr. Momen termed the offer of medicine, as the expression of solidarity and friendship between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at a time when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations.He said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh never hesitates to extend assistance to any nation in difficulties, in particular, to its neighbors for ensuring shared peace and prosperity in the South Asian region.He said this donation would certainly manifests capability of the pharmaceuticals industries in terms of its ability in producing high quality medicine, financial capacity and it also demonstrates Bangladesh's foreign policy resolve of maintaining friendly and cooperative relations with her neighbors.The foreign minister assured that Bangladesh stands ready to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways.The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed gratitude of the government of Sri Lanka to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the government of Bangladesh for this friendly gesture of supplying medicine for the people of Sri Lanka.He noted that Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and committed to further strengthening it in the coming days.The envoy called the gifting of the medicines, another demonstration that the trajectory of the bilateral relations was moving in the right direction.The medicine is expected to reach Sri Lanka within few days.Earlier, Bangladesh supported Sri Lanka by providing US 200 million dollars through currency swapping arrangement.