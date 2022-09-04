What's new

Bangladesh doesn’t depend on Indian cows, says PM Hasina on cattle smuggling issue

Bangladesh doesn’t depend on Indian cows, says PM Hasina on cattle smuggling issue​

Updated:8 Hours, 23 min ago


New Delhi, Sep 04 (ANI): Responding to the increasing cattle smuggling in border areas, Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina said India should show some patience and they have to understand that Bangladesh doesn’t depend on Indian cattle much nowadays. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Already discussion is going on and also it has been reduced a lot but still sometimes some incidents take place so we discussed with India. They should show some patience. Now we don’t depend on Indian cows much.”

