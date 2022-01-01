Bangladesh: Divorce rate shoots up at alarming rate

Homo Sapiens
Divorce rate shoots up at alarming rate
Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Divorce was once thought to be an ailment of capitalist societies in the Western world. But recently we came across an eye-opening statistics of talak or divorce rate reported by a leading Bangla daily. Though the rest of the country lags far behind, urban centres like Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet seem to have defeated some of the western countries in number of divorces. As many as 39 divorces are taking place in the capital every day or one divorce in every 37 minutes in the five months from June. It is indeed beyond our imagination. Chattogram follows with 18 divorces a day. But it is Sylhet where submission of divorce appeal has gone up 10 times higher in the first 10 months of this year.
Particularly, in June we saw a surge of divorce notices. Between June and October, 5,970 divorces were completed. In a city of 18 million, divorce had been already high before the pandemic. In 2019, the number of divorces was 920 in each month during the five months under review as against 1,194 ---an increase of 29.78 per cent. The grim scenario also depicts how the corona pandemic has messed up the conjugal lives of many crossing the level of tolerance.
As it becomes crystal clear, couples already suffering strained relations found this pandemic either more oppressive or used it as an excuse for getting rid of their husbands or wives. This increasing trend of breakup marriage ties certainly corresponds to a higher incidence of domestic violence reported both in countries like Bangladesh and in cosmopolitan and advanced countries of the western world. For some people spending time with dominant partners who are also oppressive makes things worse and simply impossible for them to stay glued together. Furthermore, one of the reasons is financial constraint triggered by the lockdown. As high as 70 per cent divorce petitions were filed by women. This further highlights male domination and at the same time a positive trend that women receive support from their parents' families and the antithesis of the stigma attached to women divorcees.
However, it is acknowledged by everyone that the ultimate victims of a broken family are children. Children become deprived of love and care of their parents. Therefore, the parents must open the door of reconciliation. They also need to be more tolerant. Couples must sincerely and mutually work to make their marriages joyful. Lastly, a culturally developed mindset is needed to get rid of from this malaise.
Divorce doubles, separation triples in one decade
The rate of people getting divorced and living separately from their spouses almost doubled over the last decade, revealed a recent
Reaz Ahmad, Mohammad Al-Masum Molla
Fri Aug 4, 2017 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 7, 2017 01:04 PM
The rate of people getting divorced and living separately from their spouses almost doubled over the last decade, revealed a recent Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report.
Marriage registrars, psychologists and gender experts noted loss of family bonds and values, polygamy and extra-marital affairs, virtual world, and economically empowered women opting out of marriages following mental and physical torture as reasons for increasing divorces and separations.
In 2006, the crude rate of divorce was 0.6 per one thousand of the population and this increased to 1.1 in 2016 while the rate of separations also rose to 0.6 from 0.2 during the same period.
The report finds that the educational level of women appear to be associated with the crude divorce rate.
It showed that the rate of crude divorce was highest for those having attained at least a secondary level of education, with the figure standing at 1.7 per one thousand. Those with no education had a rate of divorce of 0.5.
In rural areas, the divorce rate was 1.3 per thousand. In urban areas it was 0.8.
According to the report, Rajshahi division had the highest rate of divorce, 1.9 per thousand, followed by Khulna, 1.3.
The incidents of divorce were highest in the 25-29 age group, 2.7.
In Dhaka city, a fragment of the divorcees actually pre-notify the two city corporations prior to taking the recourse. The records of the two city corporations show that 5,353 people submitted such notices in 2012 while the number rose to 7,458 last year.
Nearly seven out of 10 such notices that the two city corporations received came from the wives. In some cases, couples refrained from divorcing each other even after filing notices but that number was not significant.
According to the BBS, some of the most common reasons behind decisions of separation and divorce stem from an inability to maintaining a conjugal life, failure in providing subsistence, immoral practices, incurable diseases, physical assault, dowry, premature marriage, infertility and polygamy.
Md Mamunur Rashid Khan, a marriage registrar of the city's Kulutola Kazi Office, told The Daily Star that the number of divorce incidents increased over the last few years.
"On an average, I get 10 cases of divorces a month whereas it was only five a few years ago," said Rashid, also the senior joint secretary of Bangladesh Muslim Marriage Registrars Association.
He said young peoples' exposure to the virtual world, involvement in ill-planned emotional relationships, and extra-marital affairs contributed to the rise in the incidents of divorce these days.
The marriage registrar said in seven out of 10 cases, it was the wives who sought divorce. "But it doesn't mean women are more likely to divorce as I have noticed in many of these cases that actually the husbands made the wives take the first move for different strategic reasons."
Eminent psychologist Farida Akhtar told The Daily Star there were many dimensions to men-women marital relationship and for different reasons the relationship could get strenuous.
"Today's women are more conscious about their rights. Every modern woman likes to see her life become meaningful. If any relationship (marriage in this case) becomes a roadblock in achieving her life's dream, she may choose to break free," explained Farida.
She said differences in men-women pre-marriage and post-marriage understanding, doubts over spouse's friendship with other men/women, drug addiction, deceptions, impotence and impact of overall societal unrest were also being translated into increased number of divorces these days.
Tania Haque teaches Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University. She told The Daily Star that women's entry into the job market gave them confidence, financial freedom and more decision-making power and in certain cases it became possible for them to not tolerate subjugation from their male counterparts.
The DU associate professor believes that many, influenced by the virtual world, tend to live in fantasies. They disengage from their surroundings and eventually go for breakups on flimsy grounds.
"We're seeing erosion of familial commitment, values and many even can't afford spending quality family-time because of too much work in a fast-moving world."
