Bangladesh dissatisfied with China’s military supplies quality: Reports​

Il Bangladesh e gli equipaggiamenti militari cinesi Il Bangladesh sembrerebbe non soddisfatto della qualità delle forniture militari ricevute da Pechino. La Cina utilizza lo strumento della fornitura di armamenti come instrumentum regni in Asia, ovvero cerca di vincolare alcuni paesi con dipendenza militare. Tuttavia, proprio la bassa qualità...

IL BANGLADESH E GLI EQUIPAGGIAMENTI MILITARI CINESI​

Il Bangladesh sembrerebbe non soddisfatto della qualità delle forniture militari ricevute da Pechino.



La Cina utilizza lo strumento della fornitura di armamenti come instrumentum regni in Asia, ovvero cerca di vincolare alcuni paesi con dipendenza militare. Tuttavia, proprio la bassa qualità degli equipaggiamenti prodotti, inferiori agli standard occidentali, sembrerebbe minare tale progetto.



Ne è un esempio il Bangladesh, le cui Forze Armate, vengono rifornite con equipaggiamenti costruiti in Cina.



Dopo una guerra con il Pakistan, nel 1971, il Bangladesh ottenne l’indipendenza. Per mantenerla necessitava di potenziare il proprio strumento militare. Vista la situazione economica tutt’altro che florida, Dhaka fu costretta a rivolgersi ai cinesi, i quali praticavano prezzi assai più vantaggiosi rispetto agli occidentali. Per questo motivo l’Esercito acquisì armi leggere, artiglieria e mezzi corazzati prodotti (più che altro copiati) dalla Norinco.



Attualmente, il governo di Dhaka è impegnato in un programma di aggiornamento della componente corazzata. Nel 2011, infatti, ha acquisto il carro cinese MBT-2000, costruito dalla Norinco partendo da carro Type 90-IIM, inoltre sta aggiornando 170 carri Type 59 allo standard Type 59G. Mentre più recentemente hanno modificato la flotta di Type 69 allo standard Type 69IIG.



Per modernizzare l’artiglieria, sostituendo i pezzi di fabbricazione cinese, l’Esercito ha acquisito il semovente ruotato serbo da 155/52 mm Nora B-52.



La Cina ha fornito al Bangladesh equipaggiamenti per la Difesa per un valore complessivo di 3 miliardi di dollari nel periodo 2011-2020. Pechino è anche in procinto di creare un centro di manutenzione, riparazione e revisione (MRO) e una base sottomarina in Bangladesh. La base navale, situata nelle vicinanze del villaggio di Magnama nella provincia di Cox’s Bazar, assumerà una valenza strategica di altissimo valore, in quanto si troverà a circa 70 km dal confine con il Myanmar, nell’area di Pekua Upazila prospiciente il canale Kutubdia. Tutto ciò è probabilmente legato all’acquisto, da parte della Marina di Dhaka, di due sottomarini cinesi classe Ming (Type 035G).



Di recente, l'Esercito del Bangladesh ha espresso il proprio disappunto per la fornitura di munizioni per carri armati da parte della Norinco rifiutandole in quanto non sottoposte a test di collaudo.



La China Precision Machinery Import Export Company (CPMIEC), aveva inoltre fornito al Bangladesh alcune attrezzature relative ai missili superficie-aria HQ-7 a corto raggio.



Tuttavia sono stati segnalati diversi problemi per quanto concerne i veicoli da trasporto e i missili, tra cui il motore, il sistema di comunicazione e il dispositivo di guida a infrarossi.



Anche la Marina del Bangladesh si è detta insoddisfatta dei radar forniti dalla China Shipbuilding & Offshore International.



Il rallentamento dell'economia cinese, con conseguente abbassamento della crescita negli ultimi due anni (il FMI ha fissato la crescita della Cina al 3,3% nel 2022, il risultato più basso degli ultimi 40 anni) indicano che l’apparato industriale di Pechino non è in buone condizioni.



Ciò evidentemente influisce anche sulla qualità (comunque mai stata elevata) della produzione di equipaggiamenti militari​

BANGLADESH AND CHINESE MILITARY EQUIPMENT​

Bangladesh appears to be dissatisfied with the quality of military supplies received from Beijing.



China uses the instrument of arms supply as instrumentum regni in Asia, that is, it tries to bind some countries with military dependence. However, the very low quality of the equipment produced, below Western standards, would seem to undermine this project.



An example is Bangladesh, whose Armed Forces are supplied with equipment built in China.



After a war with Pakistan in 1971, Bangladesh gained independence. To keep it he needed to upgrade his military tool. Given the economic situation that was anything but prosperous, Dhaka was forced to turn to the Chinese, who practiced much more advantageous prices than Westerners. For this reason the Army acquired light weapons, artillery and armored vehicles produced (mostly copied) by Norinco.



Currently, the Dhaka government is engaged in an upgrade program for the armored component. In 2011, in fact, it purchased the Chinese MBT-2000 tank, built by Norinco starting from the Type 90-IIM tank, and is also updating 170 Type 59 tanks to the Type 59G standard. While more recently they have modified the Type 69 fleet to the standard Type 69IIG.



To modernize the artillery, replacing the Chinese-made pieces, the Army acquired the 155/52 mm Serbian self-propelled rotor Nora B-52.



China provided Bangladesh with defense equipment worth a total of $ 3 billion over the period 2011-2020. Beijing is also in the process of setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center and submarine base in Bangladesh. The naval base, located near the village of Magnama in the province of Cox's Bazar, will take on a strategic value of the highest value, as it will be located about 70 km from the border with Myanmar, in the Pekua Upazila area overlooking the Kutubdia canal. All this is probably linked to the purchase by the Dhaka Navy of two Chinese Ming class submarines (Type 035G).



Recently, the Bangladesh Army expressed its displeasure with Norinco's supply of tank ammunition, rejecting it as not being tested.



China Precision Machinery Import Export Company (CPMIEC) also supplied Bangladesh with some equipment related to the HQ-7 short-range surface-to-air missiles.



However, several problems have been reported with respect to transport vehicles and missiles, including the engine, communication system and infrared guidance device.



The Bangladeshi Navy also said it was dissatisfied with the radars provided by China Shipbuilding & Offshore International.



The slowdown of the Chinese economy, with consequent lowering of growth in the last two years (the IMF set China's growth at 3.3% in 2022, the lowest result in the last 40 years) indicate that the industrial apparatus of Beijing it is not in good condition.



This evidently also affects the quality (however never been high) of the production of military equipment.​