Bangladesh: DGFI's secret prison - "Mirror House"

In Bengali - English caption not available unfortunately.This is very unfortunate that Bangladesh Military and its affiliated agencies are being used as tools to subdue any opposition to current Government. The army is supposed to be neutral and above any political affiliation. Their only mandate is to protect Bangladesh, not become political goons of the incumbent government.This is morally bankrupting the Bangladeshi society. Zero accountability and unchallenged power can only lead to unprecedented level of corruption.The economic development that Bangladesh has experienced, will absolutely not sustain if there is no freedom of speech. If SHW and BAL is confident of her development works in Bangladesh, she shouldn't feel the need to use DGFI to torture opposition. Her answer to the critics should be through development work, not through secret police and prisons.A country cannot flourish if there is no justice. Just one look at all the failed states in the world shows us that.