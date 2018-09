Bangladesh working to develop Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBMs) to safeguard its sovereignty and peace in the region. Military sources claim that the project being proceeded with following all international regulations & laws. As a peace lover nation Bangladeshis has reputation to long serve in the United Nations Peace Keeping Missions abroad. But the Government of Bangladesh decided to have some deterrent power to maintain peace and stability of the country as well as in the region. Some recent regional incidents make Bangladesh Armed Forces to acquire such deterrence capabilities.



Still it is not known the name of the program or any other details about the weapons system. But it’s obvious that Bangladesh needs foreign assistances to make this project successful. The country don’t have any such industrial capabilities in public sector. So, the whole program being conducted under the BOF supervision. The exact range and payloads is completely secret. It’s a strong guess that China helping Bangladesh in the respective sector. For more information we must wait for few more months.



Burma has some decades old North Korean Hwasong-6 short range ballistic missiles. As per Wikipedia burmese army has 6–8 such missile. The CEP of those Hwasong-6 missiles are 500 meter to 1000 meter. But it still can pose a threat to the civilian casualties. Hence, Bangladesh must have her own systems to kill burmese threat. Besides burmese threats Bangladeshi tactical SRBMs will increase country’s deterrent power.

Click to expand...