  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata warns about false news

    Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata warns about false news

    BANGLADESH
    TBS Report
    14 August, 2020, 04:35 pm
    Last modified: 14 August, 2020, 05:44 pm

    https://tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bang...a-warns-about-web-portals-spreading-fake-news

    According to the press release, web portals based in India’s northeastern region are spreading rumours

    Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata issued a press release, on Wednesday, against certain web portals it finds are publishing false news.

    According to the press release, the web portals are based in India's northeastern region.

    "It has recently come to our notice that several web portals based in India's northeastern region have published totally false and baseless articles, and rumors, against the honorable prime minister, honorable ministers and advisers, military and security forces, and intelligence agencies of Bangladesh," the press release read.

    "Most notably, the said portals have run distorted and photoshopped images of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an attempt to hurt the existing friendly ties between Bangladesh and India," it continued.

    The press release named a few of the web portals and linked them to a discredited Indian journalist, who has a history of practicing such activities.

    "We understand that these web portals, namely theeasternlink.com, nenow.in and lookeast.in, are operated by or under the auspices of a discredited Indian journalist who has prior track record of disseminating false information about Bangladesh," the press release added.

    "In 2017, the said journalist published a baseless and debunked article suggesting a deadly coup and murder attempt against the prime minister of Bangladesh. In addition, these portals have published spurious and provocative articles about Bangladesh's military and security forces, lacking any sense of journalistic integrity," it continued.

    Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission condemned the disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh and urged all concerned to disregard the false information peddled.
     
    Jab Miyan Biwi Raazi
    Tou kya kerey ga Qazi?

    We all know both nations have husband wife relationship. Sorry to create misunderstanding between the spouses. Very Naughty of Pakistan!
     
    Indian media is free to do whatever they want, they're really doing us a favour by running those obtuse articles.


    The few plebians in Bangladesh who think India is our blood brother are starting to realize how wrong they were.


    We should only have trade relations with India, nothing else and I'm talking about mutually beneficial trade, If New Delhi isn't interested then that's their loss not ours.



    We have already laid down a plan to solve the Teesta water sharing crisis; We will kill the river, If we can't have our share of the water.
     
    A country doesn't mean only some of people in it's govt . Common people are the real voice of a country.

    Foreign minister Momen only said this nonsense of husband wife at past . But such mockery from a forum stuff is unexpected and disappointing.
     
