Bangladesh defeat India by 1 wicket in 1st ODI

India was playing with their full strength team but all their top players failed and India was able to put only 186 on board.

Bangladesh was going smooth but as usual bangla bottlejob happened and they collapsed to 136-9

With 50 runs left on last wicket it seemed an easy win for india but there's comes plot twist
Indians proved to be ultra pro max bottlers and Bangladesh chased down that 50 runs only last wicket with 4 overs to spare thanks to brilliant innings of mehdi
 

