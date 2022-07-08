What's new

Bangladesh Declares National Mourning and Special Prayers over Shinzo Abe Assassination

Bangladesh to observe state mourning Saturday in memory of Shinzo Abe​

The former prime minister of Japan was shot dead on Friday


Shinzo Abe

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during Tokyo 2020 kick off rally in Tokyo August 23, 2013 Reuters

UNB
July 9, 2022 1:37 AM

Bangladesh is set to observe one-day state mourning on Saturday in honour of Bangladesh’s true friend and Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on Friday.
The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Friday evening.
The national flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions, and Bangladesh missions abroad in observance of the mourning day.

Special prayers will be offered on Saturday seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Abe.
Shinzo Abe, 67, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in southern Japan.
Abe immediately collapsed and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital.

The attack on Shinzo Abe, the man who remained Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, shocked the entire world.

Bangladesh to observe state mourning Saturday in memory of Shinzo Abe

The former prime minister of Japan was shot dead on Friday
