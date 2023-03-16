What's new

Bangladesh crush Argentina

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,265
-3
21,797
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Bangladesh crush Argentina​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 22:58, Mar 14,2023 | Updated: 12:33, Mar 15,2023


196840_193.jpg

An action from the third Bangabandhu Cup 2023 International Kabaddi Tournament match between Bangladesh and Argentina at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Tuesday. — Courtesy photo

Defending champions Bangladesh crushed Argentina by 72-23 points with six lonas in their Group A match of the third Bangabandhu Cup 2023 International Kabaddi Tournament at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the capital on Tuesday.

This was Bangladesh’s second consecutive victory in the 12-team tournament; they started their hat-trick title mission with a 50-22 points win against Poland in the opening match on Monday.

On the other hand, Argentina conceded their second defeat as they lost their first game by 28–56 points against Iraq, who also earned their second consecutive win as they beat Nepal by a close margin of 49–48 points on Tuesday.

Bangladesh dominated the first half by 44–08 points, and Mijanur Rahman was adjudged man of the match.

‘Thanks to Argentina for visiting Bangladesh... I am a fan of the Argentine national football team, but that doesn’t mean that we have to show sympathy to them in the game. As we have the target of lifting the hat-trick title. So every match is important for us,’ Mijan told the media after the game.

Meanwhile, Thailand started their Group B campaign by beating previous edition’s semi-finalists, Sri Lanka, by 36-32 points.
The winners dominated the first half by 20-16 points.

In the other day’s Group B match, Indonesia defeated Malaysia by 36-23 points after dominating the first half by 18-09 points as both teams started their campaign in the 12-team tournament on Tuesday.

www.newagebd.net

Bangladesh crush Argentina

Defending champions Bangladesh crushed Argentina by 72-23 points with six lonas in their Group A match of the third Bangabandhu Cup 2023 International Kabaddi Tournament...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh-Argentina: A soft power opening the door of opportunities for Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
202
Black_cats
B
Homo Sapiens
We're proud that people in Bangladesh support us like that, says Argentina coach Scaloni
Replies
11
Views
654
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Homo Sapiens
Argentina to reopen embassy in Dhaka on Feb 27
Replies
1
Views
272
UKBengali
U
B
Argentina seeks to boost trade ties with BD
Replies
0
Views
210
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
Argentina plans to open embassy in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
505
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom