Bangladesh crush Argentina​

Bangladesh crush ArgentinaStaff Correspondent | Published: 22:58, Mar 14,2023 | Updated: 12:33, Mar 15,2023
An action from the third Bangabandhu Cup 2023 International Kabaddi Tournament match between Bangladesh and Argentina at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Tuesday. — Courtesy photo
Defending champions Bangladesh crushed Argentina by 72-23 points with six lonas in their Group A match of the third Bangabandhu Cup 2023 International Kabaddi Tournament at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the capital on Tuesday.
This was Bangladesh’s second consecutive victory in the 12-team tournament; they started their hat-trick title mission with a 50-22 points win against Poland in the opening match on Monday.
On the other hand, Argentina conceded their second defeat as they lost their first game by 28–56 points against Iraq, who also earned their second consecutive win as they beat Nepal by a close margin of 49–48 points on Tuesday.
Bangladesh dominated the first half by 44–08 points, and Mijanur Rahman was adjudged man of the match.
‘Thanks to Argentina for visiting Bangladesh... I am a fan of the Argentine national football team, but that doesn’t mean that we have to show sympathy to them in the game. As we have the target of lifting the hat-trick title. So every match is important for us,’ Mijan told the media after the game.
Meanwhile, Thailand started their Group B campaign by beating previous edition’s semi-finalists, Sri Lanka, by 36-32 points.
The winners dominated the first half by 20-16 points.
In the other day’s Group B match, Indonesia defeated Malaysia by 36-23 points after dominating the first half by 18-09 points as both teams started their campaign in the 12-team tournament on Tuesday.
