What's new

Bangladesh could buy Airbus planes to bolster national flag carrier’s fleet

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,168
-6
13,868

Bangladesh could buy Airbus planes to bolster national flag carrier’s fleet​

Ian Molyneaux
Ian Molyneaux
3 hours ago
Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 787-8 dreamliner

Kittikun Yoksap / Shutterstock.com

The Bangladeshi government are planning to purchase planes from Airbus to bolster the national flag carrier’s fleet.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines currently has 21 modern aircrafts, including four Boeing 777-300 ER, four Boeing 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, six Boeing 737-800, and five De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Q400.

The Minister for Civil Aviation, M Mahbub Ali, revealed details of the purchase while at the first-ever Bangladesh Aviation Summit on March 22, 2023.

The event was being held in conjunction with the British and French civil aviation organizations.

According to Bangladeshi publication, The Daily Star, Ali said: “We definitely have plans to buy aircraft from Airbus to increase the size of Biman’s fleet and we are working on it.”

Shafiul Azim, the managing director and CEO of Biman, also confirmed that discussion with Airbus were ongoing.

“If it helps meet our requirements, then why not?” the CEO added in reference to buying aircraft from Airbus.

Bangladesh has a growing aviation industry with the number of passengers increasing year on year.

According to The Daily Star aviation in Bangladesh expected to almost triple over the next 15 years.

By 2035 there could be as many as 16 million air passengers in the country, up from eight million currently.

“In this era of globalisation, it is not possible to achieve the desired goal of development alone in a high-tech industry like aviation as this requires the exchange of technology, research and services,” Ali said.

He added: “The UK and France, whose cooperation we received earlier, are interested to support our aviation industry. So, I hope to see them in the future to help develop our aviation.”

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Airbus eyes Bangladesh’s expanding aviation sector
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
BlindEagle
B
Skull and Bones
Air India's Huge Airbus Order Is Thought To Be Finalized
Replies
0
Views
206
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
B
Roadmap needed to make Bangladesh an aviation hub: PM Hasina
Replies
0
Views
40
Black_cats
B
B
Biman's Dubai flight rescheduled after 2 Boeing planes hit each other at Dhaka airport
Replies
8
Views
653
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
China’s home-grown C919 could break Airbus, Boeing duopoly with ‘brave step into foreign markets’
Replies
14
Views
730
Raider 21
Raider 21

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom