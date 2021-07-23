What's new

Bangladesh could acquire Istanbul-class frigates from Turkey

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,713
84
58,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to a report published by Defseca on 20 July 2021, the Bangladesh Navy, which is looking for new frigates, may finally acquire Istanbul-class frigates from the Turkish company STM, despite the offers from China, Netherlands and Italy.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link

Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Delivery of the first Istanbul-class frigate F515 (Picture source: Facebook account of Turkish Navy)

The Istanbul-class is a new generation of frigates developed under the MILGEM Turkish warship program as the I-class frigate.

The Istanbul-class frigate, also referred to as TF100 and TF2000, has been designed to perform Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) missions carrying ESSM missiles as well as Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW). The ship has a length of 113.2 m, a beam of 14.40 m, a draft of 4.05 m and a displacement of 3,000 tones.

The Istanbul-class frigate is powered by a CODAG (Combined Diesel and Das) type main propulsion system including 1 gas turbine and 2 diesel engines. The ship can reach a top speed of 29 kn (54 km/h; 33 mph) with a maximum cruising range of 6,570 nmi (12,170 km; 7,560 mi) at 14 kn (26 km/h; 16 mph). She will have a crew of 125 sailors.

The Istanbul-class frigate has an operational capability of 15 days without replenishment. The ship has a hangar and a landing deck to carry S-70B Seahawk ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) helicopter and Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/

The Istanbul-class frigate is armed with one 76 mm (3 in) Oto Melara Super Rapid naval gun, two 25 mm (0.98 in) Aselsan STOP remotely operated weapon stations, one CIWS (Close-In Weapon Station), 16 Mk 41 VLS (Vertical Launching System) able to launch Harpoon or Atmaca anti-ship missiles, 16Mk.41 VLS for ESSM designed to counter supersonic maneuvering anti-ship missiles and two 324 mm (13 in) Double Torpedo launchers.

Bangladesh could acquire Istanbul-class frigates from Turkey (navyrecognition.com)
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
559
0
1,012
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Hopefully this is selected. Can it accommodate Aster-15 or Sea-Ceptor in its VLS is the question. the anti-ship missiles will help maintain the edge BN has over MN
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,279
-3
6,638
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
F-6 enthusiast said:
Hopefully this is selected. Can it accommodate Aster-15 or Sea-Ceptor in its VLS is the question. the anti-ship missiles will help maintain the edge BN has over MN
Click to expand...

better to use Turkish Missiles


G-40 Missile

The G-40 is an air defense missile using GÖKDOGAN air to air missile technologies that can reach 40 km range and 40.000 feet altitude
1627053961498.png





ATMACA Anti ship Missile

Length : 6 m
Weight : 800 kg
Warhead : 250 kg
Range : 250 km
Guidance : INS+GPS+RA+DL
Seeker : Active RF
Speed : high subsonic
Network enabled capability : YES

-- super sea skimming
-- zigzag maneuver that makes it difficult for anti missile batteries


ATMACA anti-ship Missile in super sea skimming mode ( below 3 meters )
1627054104380.png
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
559
0
1,012
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
MMM-E said:
ATMACA Anti ship Missile

Length : 6 m
Weight : 800 kg
Warhead : 250 kg
Range : 250 km
Guidance : INS+GPS+RA+DL
Seeker : Active RF
Speed : high subsonic
Network enabled capability : YES

-- super sea skimming
-- zigzag maneuver that makes it difficult for anti missile batteries


ATMACA anti-ship Missile in super sea skimming mode ( below 3 meters )
Click to expand...
There are reports (semi-official or non-official) that BN is interested in ATMACA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom