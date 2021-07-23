Bangladesh could acquire Istanbul-class frigates from Turkey

According to a report published by Defseca on 20 July 2021, the Bangladesh Navy, which is looking for new frigates, may finally acquire Istanbul-class frigates from the Turkish company STM, despite the offers from China, Netherlands and Italy.The Istanbul-class is a new generation of frigates developed under the MILGEM Turkish warship program as the I-class frigate.The Istanbul-class frigate, also referred to as TF100 and TF2000, has been designed to perform Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) missions carrying ESSM missiles as well as Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW). The ship has a length of 113.2 m, a beam of 14.40 m, a draft of 4.05 m and a displacement of 3,000 tones.The Istanbul-class frigate is powered by a CODAG (Combined Diesel and Das) type main propulsion system including 1 gas turbine and 2 diesel engines. The ship can reach a top speed of 29 kn (54 km/h; 33 mph) with a maximum cruising range of 6,570 nmi (12,170 km; 7,560 mi) at 14 kn (26 km/h; 16 mph). She will have a crew of 125 sailors.The Istanbul-class frigate has an operational capability of 15 days without replenishment. The ship has a hangar and a landing deck to carry S-70B Seahawk ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) helicopter and Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/The Istanbul-class frigate is armed with one 76 mm (3 in) Oto Melara Super Rapid naval gun, two 25 mm (0.98 in) Aselsan STOP remotely operated weapon stations, one CIWS (Close-In Weapon Station), 16 Mk 41 VLS (Vertical Launching System) able to launch Harpoon or Atmaca anti-ship missiles, 16Mk.41 VLS for ESSM designed to counter supersonic maneuvering anti-ship missiles and two 324 mm (13 in) Double Torpedo launchers.