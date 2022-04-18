What's new

Bangladesh: Conservative Muslim women demand IDs without photos

Bangladesh: Conservative Muslim women demand IDs without photos​

In Bangladesh, some Muslim women want the right to withhold pictures on their national ID cards on religious grounds. Authorities say photo IDs are necessary for security.


Bangladesh: Conservative Muslim women demand IDs without photos

In Bangladesh, some Muslim women want the right to withhold pictures on their national ID cards on religious grounds. Authorities say photo IDs are necessary for security.
