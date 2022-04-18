Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,987
- -5
Bangladesh: Conservative Muslim women demand IDs without photosASIA | 10h ago | 02:23 mins.
In Bangladesh, some Muslim women want the right to withhold pictures on their national ID cards on religious grounds. Authorities say photo IDs are necessary for security.
Bangladesh: Conservative Muslim women demand IDs without photos | DW | 18.04.2022
In Bangladesh, some Muslim women want the right to withhold pictures on their national ID cards on religious grounds. Authorities say photo IDs are necessary for security.
m.dw.com